Thumbay Group Breaks Ground - Region's First Private, Integrated Psychiatric & Rehab Hospital at Shj Healthcare City

A new destination for mental health, recovery, and human restoration.

SHARJAH, SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thumbay Group today broke ground on the Thumbay Psychiatric and Rehabilitation Hospital at Sharjah Healthcare City, a 110,000 sq ft, 120-bed facility set to become the region's first private, fully integrated hospital dedicated to psychiatric care, neuro-rehabilitation, and addiction recovery. The ceremony was led by H.E. Dr. Abdelaziz Saeed Al Mheiri, Sharjah Executive Council Member and Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority and Sharjah Healthcare City, in the presence of Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group.The hospital is being built at the Sharjah Healthcare City and is designed to address one of the most underserved areas in regional healthcare. With mental health and rehabilitation needs rising sharply across the UAE and the wider Gulf, the facility will offer specialized inpatient and outpatient services that have, until now, required patients to seek care abroad.Spread across 110,000 square feet, the hospital will house 120 beds, including VIP inpatient villas designed for privacy and long-stay recovery. The campus will include dedicated wings for neuro-rehabilitation, addiction recovery, child and adolescent psychiatry, and mood and anxiety disorders, alongside a Thumbay Masjid open to the public. The project is targeting CARF accreditation, the global benchmark for rehabilitation facilities.On the announcement, H.E. Dr. Abdelaziz Saeed Al Mheiri said:“This project reflects Sharjah's commitment to building a healthcare ecosystem that treats every dimension of human wellbeing. Mental health and rehabilitation have long needed dedicated infrastructure, and we are proud to support a private partner whose vision matches the ambition of this Emirate.”Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, Thumbay Group, added:“We have spent over three decades building healthcare in this region, and the one conversation that has grown louder every year is mental health. Families have been carrying this quietly for too long. This hospital is our answer. It is purpose-built, not retrofitted, and it has been designed around dignity, recovery, and outcomes that families can trust.”Project at a glance• Size: 110,000 sq ft campus, 120 beds including, VIP inpatient villas• Specialties: Psychiatry, neuro-rehabilitation, addiction recovery, child and adolescent mental health, mood and anxiety care• Standards: Targeting CARF accreditation, the international benchmark for rehabilitation facilities• Timeline: Construction begins June 2026; operational by mid-2027• Location: Sharjah Healthcare City, Sharjah, UAEConstruction begins in June 2026, with the hospital expected to be operational by mid-2027. Once complete, it will join Thumbay Group's network of healthcare, education, and diagnostics institutions across the UAE, which together serve hundreds of thousands of patients each year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.