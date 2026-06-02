SOFICO acquires Vinli, accelerating its agentic AI strategy for automotive finance and leasing

Brings proven AI capabilities into the SOFICO Miles ecosystem, accelerating SOFICO's path toward an end-to-end AI-powered automotive finance & leasing platform.

GHENT, BELGIUM, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOFICO, a leading global provider of contract management software for automotive finance, leasing, and mobility companies, today announced the acquisition of Vinli, a US-based automotive AI company. The move accelerates SOFICO's agentic AI strategy and marks a decisive step in its evolution toward an intelligent AI-powered automotive finance and leasing platform.

Building the intelligence layer on top of SOFICO Miles

For more than 35 years, SOFICO Miles has been the operational backbone of automotive finance and leasing for global OEMs, captives, and leasing companies worldwide. With the acquisition of Vinli, SOFICO is now building the intelligence layer on top of that foundation.

Vinli brings two Data and AI capabilities that complement SOFICO Miles. The Velona platform uses aggregated operational data from various sources, to identify a list of priority actions that drive real economic value for the leasing company in the form of revenue acceleration or cost savings. Every recommended action is prioritized according to impact and designed to keep human judgment at the center. ERA is a proven connected vehicle data platform that collects data from any source and turns it into actionable intelligence.

Together with SOFICO Miles, Velona and ERA will form SOFICO's intelligence layer, bringing proactive insight and action to every stage of the contract lifecycle.

"This acquisition is about accelerating something we have been building towards. Every automotive finance and leasing company is sitting on an enormous amount of untapped intelligence: contract data, vehicle data, operational patterns, residual value signals, and customer data. The data has always been there. What's been missing is the layer that turns it into decisions. Vinli gives us that layer, and we're embedding it into the platform our customers already trust." Wim De Bruyne, CEO of SOFICO

“We built our company on a simple bet: that the data inside contracts and connected vehicles can rewrite the economics of mobility, but only if operational decisions are tied to financial outcomes. That's what Velona does. It turns operational signals into prioritized actions with the dollars already attached. SOFICO Miles sits at the center of global leasing, and together we can put that intelligence in front of millions of contracts and vehicles. There is no better home for what we've built and I’m immensely proud of the team that has created this opportunity.” Matt Himelfarb, CEO of Vinli.

A platform evolving with the industry

The acquisition accelerates a key part of SOFICO's broader AI strategy: turning operational data into proactive, financially quantified actions across every contract and vehicle. Combined with SOFICO's ambition to leapfrog productivity through an agentic back office, this is the start of a journey that will continue to evolve as the two companies build together.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

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