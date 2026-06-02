Chery UK Pledges Minimum £200,000 Donation at Soccer Aid 2026

Chery TIGGO 4 at Soccer Aid 2026 - Hospitality Sam Thompson and Joe Marler - Chery Clap for Every Child.jpg Usain Bolt & Farrell Hsu The Chery Clubhouse at Soccer Aid 2026 The Chery Happy Arena Fanzone at Soccer Aid 2026

CHERY UK pledges minimum £200,000 donation to Soccer Aid, match-funded by CIFF to at least £400,000 following 2026 partnership.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2026 has been an incredible moment for CHERY UK, bringing together families, football fans and famous faces in support of a cause that truly matters.” — Farrell Hsu, Managing Director, CHERY UK

LONDON, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHERY UK has announced a significant new donation to Soccer Aid following its partnership with Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2026, pledging £10 for every TIGGO model sold in the UK between June and September 2026.

The commitment, revealed during the Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2026 match at London Stadium, will see CHERY UK donate a minimum of £200,000 to Soccer Aid. The total will then be match-funded by The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), taking the overall contribution to at least £400,000.

The announcement formed part of CHERY UK’s wider role as a Principal Partner of Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2026, which saw England XI beat World XI in front of a crowd of 60,000 fans.

At half-time, the stadium came together for the CHERY ‘Clap for Every Child’ moment, a powerful show of support for UNICEF’s vital work helping children around the world. Former England rugby player Joe Marler and TV and radio presenter Sam Thompson led the clap from the pitch, as the moment built across London Stadium, took over the stadium screens and brought the crowd together before the donation reveal.

CHERY UK Managing Director, Farrell Hsu, and Marketing Director, John Zhong, then joined Usain Bolt on the pitch as the pledge was announced to the crowd.

The donation will apply to every TIGGO model sold in the UK through any CHERY retailer between June and September 2026, further strengthening CHERY UK’s support for Soccer Aid for UNICEF.

Farrell Hsu, Managing Director, CHERY UK, said: “Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2026 has been an incredible moment for CHERY UK, bringing together families, football fans and famous faces in support of a cause that truly matters.

“We are proud to announce that CHERY UK will donate £10 for every TIGGO model sold in the UK between June and September 2026, with a minimum donation of £200,000. Thanks to support from The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), this will be match-funded to at least £400,000, helping UNICEF continue its vital work for children around the world.

“The ‘Clap for Every Child’ moment was a powerful reminder of what this partnership is all about — bringing people together to create joy, raise awareness and make a meaningful difference.”

Soccer Aid Co-Founder Robbie Williams later announced that the 2026 event had raised £16.5 million for UNICEF, adding to the incredible legacy of the world’s biggest charity football match.

The evening concluded with Olivia Colman presenting the Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2026 trophy to Wayne Rooney and Angry Ginge, after England XI secured victory over World XI.

CHERY’s support for Soccer Aid off the pitch

CHERY’s support for Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2026 also extended beyond matchday. Earlier in the campaign, CHERY vehicles supported Olly Murs during his Into The Unknown challenge, which raised more than £1 million for UNICEF ahead of the match.

John Zhong, Marketing Director, CHERY UK, said: “From supporting Olly Murs on his Into The Unknown challenge to seeing 60,000 people take part in the CHERY ‘Clap for Every Child’ at London Stadium, this partnership has created moments we will never forget.

“As CHERY continues to grow in the UK, we want to build meaningful connections with families and communities. Soccer Aid for UNICEF has given us the perfect platform to do that, while supporting a cause with global impact.”

CHERY UK’s partnership with Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2026 reflects the brand’s commitment to family, community and positive social impact as it continues to introduce its TIGGO SUV range to drivers across the UK.

ENDS

About Chery International and CHERY TIGGO

CHERY TIGGO is a CHERY model line synonymous with practicality, intelligence and global progress – a family of vehicles shaped by innovation and designed for the real world. Built on years of engineering excellence, the CHERY TIGGO family of vehicles combine contemporary design with class-leading space, performance, and value, appealing to a broad range of customers across generations. The name TIGGO reflects a spirit of togetherness and momentum – a global SUV line that has earned the trust of over 3 million drivers in more than 80 countries. Each model is developed with a focus on comfort, safety and smart technology, making advanced features accessible to everyday families and urban explorers alike.

As part of Chery Holding Group, which climbed 152 places to 233rd on the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list, with a revenue of $39.1 billion in 2024, CHERY UK benefits from world-class R&D, global manufacturing standards and a robust supply chain. With a reputation built over two decades, Chery International is now entering a bold new phase of international growth, bringing intelligent, stylish and capable SUVs to drivers around the world – including the UK. Together with OMODA and JAECOO, CHERY UK is part of one of the fastest-growing global automotive alliances, committed to sustainable mobility, advanced design, and future-ready technology.

For more information, see: CHERY UK website

CHERY UK PR contact details

CHERY UK PR

Jack Constantine

jack.constantine@cherycar.co.uk

+44 7469 915 123

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