CADILLAC FORMULA 1® TEAM SELECTS DYNISMA TO SUPPLY ADVANCED DRIVING SIMULATOR TECHNOLOGY

Ash Warne Dynisma Founder

Dynisma Ltd.® will supply its top of the range DMG-360XY driving simulator to the Cadillac Formula 1® Team

Dynisma is proud to support the Cadillac Formula 1 Team as they continue to build their technical capability in Formula 1.” — Ash Warne, Founder & CTO of Dynisma

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ● Investment forms part of the team’s growing technology and infrastructure capability, including its new US headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana

● Simulator will support car development, driver preparation and engineering correlation under Formula 1®’s new regulations

● System will feature latest-generation LED wall visualisation technology to support immersive, high-accuracy driver-in-the-loop simulation

● Hi-res media images available here

Dynisma Ltd.®, a leading UK-based motion simulator technology company, has been selected by the Cadillac Formula 1® Team to supply its DMG-360XY driving simulator, supporting the team’s continued investment in the innovative technology and infrastructure required to be competitive in topflight motorsport.

Developed in Formula 1®, Dynisma Motion Generators™ (DMGs) are engineered to deliver a highly accurate, high-fidelity motion response through ultra-low latency and high bandwidth, enabling the levels of realism and correlation required for modern driver-in-the-loop simulation. The DMG-360XY system builds on this foundation with large excursion capability of up to five metres of XY travel and unlimited yaw, providing an advanced platform for replicating complex vehicle dynamics and driver feedback.

The simulator will be installed at the Cadillac Formula 1® Team’s growing US base in Indianapolis, Indiana, a key part of the team’s expanding multi-site operation. The addition of Dynisma’s DMG-360XY, combined with the latest LED wall visualisation technology, represents a further investment in technical capability as Formula 1® continues through a new regulatory era in 2026, bringing fundamental changes to car behaviour, power unit characteristics and aerodynamic performance.

As a new team entering the championship during the 2026 season, the DMG-360XY will be a key investment to build Cadillac Formula 1® Team’s long-term performance capability.

The simulator will support a range of applications including vehicle development, driver preparation and setup work across the Formula 1® calendar.

Nick Chester, Chief Technical Officer, Cadillac Formula 1® Team, said: “Selecting the right simulator platform is a key decision for any Formula 1 team. Dynisma’s technology gives us the level of fidelity, responsiveness and correlation we were looking for as we continue to build our technical capability. The addition of the DMG-360XY is an important step as we establish the tools and systems needed to support our engineering work and driver programme over the coming seasons.”

Ash Warne, Founder & CTO of Dynisma, said:

“Dynisma is proud to support the Cadillac Formula 1 Team as they continue to build their technical capability in Formula 1. In modern motorsport, simulation plays a central role in connecting driver feedback with engineering development, and ensuring strong correlation between virtual tools, wind tunnel and track testing. The DMG-360XY is engineered to deliver a highly repeatable, high-fidelity environment, supporting informed decision-making across both long-term car development and race-by-race setup preparation.”

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About Dynisma

Dynisma is a global leader in engineering world-class full-motion simulators, utilising its unique patented motion technology across a range of systems trusted by many of the world’s top automotive and motorsport brands. Developed from Formula 1 roots, Dynisma’s Motion Generators are engineered to deliver highly responsive, high-fidelity motion, enabling a level of real-world correlation made possible through ultra-low latency, high bandwidth and large excursion capabilities.

Since its founding in 2017 by Ash Warne, an experienced F1 simulator engineer who previously led simulator development for Ferrari and McLaren, Dynisma has grown into a global force. Operating from a state-of-the-art Manufacturing and Technology Campus in Bristol, UK, the company employs over 180+ experts, many of whom have worked at the highest levels of Formula 1.

The team is dedicated to delivering excellence and helping a global customer base unlock the full potential of high-performance motion simulation. With customers racing in Formula 1, Formula 2, WEC, IMSA, and Formula E, Dynisma’s Driver-in-the-Loop simulators are utilised across multiple motorsport categories, providing the highest levels performance for race teams and manufacturers alike.

For more information and to register your interest visit: www.dynisma.com

About Cadillac Formula 1 Team

The Cadillac Formula 1® Team is a specialist motor racing team competing in the FIA Formula 1® World Championship. Backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, the team has operations in Indianapolis, Indiana (USA); Charlotte, North Carolina (USA); and Silverstone, Northamptonshire (UK). With the confidence to dream big and the passion to deliver, the Cadillac Formula 1® Team is building everything from the ground up – from high-performance race cars to an inclusive, values-driven culture. The team made its Formula 1® debut in 2026.

Press Contacts

Sheryll Goddard

Head of Marketing, Dynisma

E: Sheryll.Goddard@dynisma.com

Lucy Genon

Vice President | Head of Communications

E: lucy.genon@cadillacf1team.com

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