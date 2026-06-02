Mississippi Match 5 Delivers Another Jackpot Win

Lotto America Jackpot Continues Climb

JACKSON, MISS. – Another Mississippi Lottery player is celebrating a Mississippi Match 5 jackpot win after a ticket purchased at Clark Oil Company 10 in Moss Point matched all five numbers drawn Monday night to win the game’s estimated $62,000 top prize.

The win comes exactly one week after a Pontotoc player won a $750,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, highlighting a streak of significant wins in one of the Mississippi Lottery’s most popular games.

The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot resets to its starting amount of $50,000 for tonight’s drawing. Mississippi Match 5 tickets are $2 with the option to add a Multiplier for an additional $1 with drawings held every night at 9:30 p.m.

Lotto America Jackpot Reaches 126 Consecutive Drawings Without a Jackpot Winner

While one Mississippi player struck it big in Match 5, the Lotto America jackpot continues its impressive run. No ticket matched all winning numbers in Monday’s Lotto America drawing, pushing the jackpot to an estimated $28.27 million for the Wednesday, June 3, drawing. The estimated cash value is $12.63 million.

The upcoming drawing marks the 126th consecutive roll since the Lotto America jackpot was last won in August 2025 in South Dakota, making it one of the game’s longest jackpot runs in recent years. If hit, it will be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history. Lotto America tickets are $1 with the option to add the $1 All-Star Bonus to multiply your non-jackpot winning prize or EZ-Match for another $1 for a chance to win instantly.

For more information about Mississippi Lottery games and promotions, visit mslottery.com or download the Mississippi Lottery Official App.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $346 million with an estimated cash value of $153.8 million. Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $194 million, with an estimated cash value of $86.7 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $50,000.

6.2.26