Memorial Day Brings Big Wins to Mississippi Lottery Players

$750,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

JACKSON, MISS. – Memorial Day brought big wins for Mississippi Lottery players Monday night, with one ticket in Pontotoc winning the $750,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot and another player in Tillatoba scoring a $50,000 Powerball prize.

The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot-winning ticket was purchased at Warrior Express and matched all five numbers drawn Monday night to claim the game’s estimated $750,000 jackpot prize, one of the largest Mississippi Match 5 prizes won since the game launched in 2021. The jackpot for tonight’s drawing resets to an estimated $50,000.

Meanwhile, a Powerball ticket purchased at Liberty Travel Plaza matched four out of five white balls plus the Powerball to win $50,000 in Monday’s drawing. Had the player added the $1 Power Play feature, the prize would have doubled to $100,000.

With no jackpot winner nationwide, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, May 27, now climbs to an estimated $154 million with an estimated cash value of $67.7 million.

Mississippi Lottery players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim prizes.

For more information on Mississippi Lottery games, winning numbers, retailer locations and ticket scanning features, download the Mississippi Lottery Official app.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $311 million with an estimated cash value of $136.4 million. Wednesday’s Lotto America drawing is an estimated $27.82 million, with an estimated cash value of $12.23 million, the third largest jackpot in the game’s history.

5.26.26