June to Go Full Throttle with New Games and NASCAR Powerball® — The Chase to $1 Million Promotion

$2 Power Play Blitz Ticket Fuels Mississippi’s Entry into National Promotion

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery is shifting into high gear this June with the launch of three new scratch-off games, including the new $2 Power Play® Blitz ticket tied to the national NASCAR Powerball® — The Chase to $1 Million promotion.

The promotion gives Mississippi players the chance to compete for cash prizes, with one lucky player ultimately winning a $1 million grand prize during NASCAR Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November.

The scratch-offs cruising into retailers by Tuesday, June 2 include:

$1 HIT $50

This $1 scratch-off game is loaded with fast-lane $50 prizes. Match your numbers to the winning number to instantly win the prize shown or reveal a dollar bill symbol to automatically cruise away with $50.

$2 POWER PLAY BLITZ

Shift into high gear with this $2 scratch-off game featuring top prizes of $25,000. Match your numbers to the winning numbers or scratch off a moneybag symbol to win instantly or hit the Power-Up Box for a chance to scratch off a 2X symbol and double all your winnings.

$5 CASHWORD CONNECT

Players race to complete words across two puzzles and the Connect Bonus Word for a chance at instant cash and big winnings down the stretch including top prizes of $75,000.

Players can enter non-winning Power Play Blitz tickets into the Mississippi Lottery’s 2nd Chance promotional portal for a shot at cash prizes and entry to compete in the national promotion for a chance to win even more cash prizes and advance to the final prize of $1 million during NASCAR Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway later in November.

The Mississippi Lottery promotional prizes include:

One $10,000 grand prize winner who will also advance to the national promotion

Four secondary prize winners of $5,000 each

Players must be 21 or older to play. For more information on Mississippi Lottery games and promotions, visit mslottery.com or on the Mississippi Lottery Official app.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $154 million, with an estimated cash value of $67.7 million, while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $27.82 million with an estimated cash value of $12.23 million. If hit, it would be the third largest jackpot in the Lotto America’s game history. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $331 million with an estimated cash value of $145.2 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $52 thousand.

5.27.26