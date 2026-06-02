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NOTICE of PUBLIC WORKSHOPS: Recreation Fields and Facility needs.

NOTICE of PUBLIC WORKSHOPS


Walton County Board of County Commissioners staff will hold public workshops on the following dates and locations:

 

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.                                          
Freeport Boardroom                                                                                                             
842 State Highway 20 East, Suite 118                                                                             
Freeport, Florida 32439

 

Monday, June 8, 2026 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.                                                    
South Walton Annex Board Room 31 Coastal Centre Boulevard 
Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459

 

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.                                        
DeFuniak Springs Boardroom 571 US Highway 90 East 
DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433


The purpose of these workshops is to receive community input on Recreation Fields and Facility needs.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide input.

Please be advised that two or more commissioners may attend.

 

Walton County adheres to the American with Disabilities Act and will make reasonable modifications for access to the meetings upon request. Please call (850) 892-8110 to make a request. For hearing impaired, please call 1-800-955-8771 (TDD), 1-800-955-8770 (VOICE). Requests must be received at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting to allow time to provide the requested services.

   by:   Mary King, Administration

           Walton County, FL

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NOTICE of PUBLIC WORKSHOPS: Recreation Fields and Facility needs.

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