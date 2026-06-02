Walton Public Works PROJECTS IN PROGRESS

Walton County – 06/02/26 – Walton County Public Works is pleased to share the latest updates on current infrastructure projects. The dedicated Public Works in-house crews have been hard at work on improving the community’s infrastructure.

Remember that all activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE (EAST AND WEST) DIRT TO PAVE

Project Improvements:

• Paving 0.26 miles extending from Brookside Drive to the end of maintenance

• Pavement striping

Current Status:

• Construction (stabilizing road base)

• Drainage completed

• Sod installation

Traffic Impacts:

Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.

POINSETTA AVENUE (EAST AND WEST) DIRT TO PAVE

Project Improvements:

• Paving 0.32 miles extending from Walden Road to the end of maintenance

• Pavement striping

• Sod installation

Current Status:

• Construction (stabilizing road base)

• Drainage Improvements-drainage inlets installed

Traffic Impacts:

Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.

13th STREET DIRT-TO-PAVE AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS

Project Improvements:

• Paving 0.64 miles extending from Churchill Bayou Road to the end of maintenance

• Pavement Striping

Current Status:

• Under Construction (stabilization)

• Drainage Improvements ongoing

Traffic Impacts: Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.

CR 395 SOUTH RESURFACING

Project Improvements:

• The overlay operation on County Road 395 will extend from U.S. Highway 98 to County Highway 30A.

• Pavement striping

Current Status:

• Striping

Traffic Impacts:

During daytime work hours, traffic will be limited to southbound travel only. Normal traffic patterns will resume after work hours.

EAST NURSERY ROAD OVERLAY

Project Improvements:

• The overlay operation will commence on E Nursery Road extending from the intersection of CR 393 and will proceed for approximately 1 mile ending at Nellie Drive.

Current Status:

• Overlay Complete

• Pavement striping underway

Traffic Impacts: Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.

GRIFFIN COVE OVERLAY

Project Improvements:

• The overlay operation will commence on Griffin Cove extending from the intersection of Indian Woman Road and will proceed for approximately .23 miles.

Current Status:

• Overlay Complete

• Pavement striping underway

Traffic Impacts: Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.

ADDITIONAL PROJECTS

• Lake Drive- Working on the multi-use path, repairing culvert headwalls and ditch maintenance

• W Harborview Road - Construction of a new sidewalk

• Paxton Senior Center - parking lot

• Lake Juniper Drive - drainage easement maintenance

• Eagle Springs Golf Course - Construction of new parking lot

• Pisces Drive - cul-de-sac maintenance

• Nellie Drive - patching