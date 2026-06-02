Walton Public Works PROJECTS IN PROGRESS
Walton Public Works PROJECTS IN PROGRESS
Walton County – 06/02/26 – Walton County Public Works is pleased to share the latest updates on current infrastructure projects. The dedicated Public Works in-house crews have been hard at work on improving the community’s infrastructure.
Remember that all activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.
ORANGE BLOSSOM AVENUE (EAST AND WEST) DIRT TO PAVE
Project Improvements:
• Paving 0.26 miles extending from Brookside Drive to the end of maintenance
• Pavement striping
Current Status:
• Construction (stabilizing road base)
• Drainage completed
• Sod installation
Traffic Impacts:
Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.
POINSETTA AVENUE (EAST AND WEST) DIRT TO PAVE
Project Improvements:
• Paving 0.32 miles extending from Walden Road to the end of maintenance
• Pavement striping
• Sod installation
Current Status:
• Construction (stabilizing road base)
• Drainage Improvements-drainage inlets installed
Traffic Impacts:
Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.
13th STREET DIRT-TO-PAVE AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Project Improvements:
• Paving 0.64 miles extending from Churchill Bayou Road to the end of maintenance
• Pavement Striping
Current Status:
• Under Construction (stabilization)
• Drainage Improvements ongoing
Traffic Impacts: Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.
CR 395 SOUTH RESURFACING
Project Improvements:
• The overlay operation on County Road 395 will extend from U.S. Highway 98 to County Highway 30A.
• Pavement striping
Current Status:
• Striping
Traffic Impacts:
During daytime work hours, traffic will be limited to southbound travel only. Normal traffic patterns will resume after work hours.
EAST NURSERY ROAD OVERLAY
Project Improvements:
• The overlay operation will commence on E Nursery Road extending from the intersection of CR 393 and will proceed for approximately 1 mile ending at Nellie Drive.
Current Status:
• Overlay Complete
• Pavement striping underway
Traffic Impacts: Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.
GRIFFIN COVE OVERLAY
Project Improvements:
• The overlay operation will commence on Griffin Cove extending from the intersection of Indian Woman Road and will proceed for approximately .23 miles.
Current Status:
• Overlay Complete
• Pavement striping underway
Traffic Impacts: Intermittent shoulder and lane closures are anticipated throughout the duration of the project.
ADDITIONAL PROJECTS
• Lake Drive- Working on the multi-use path, repairing culvert headwalls and ditch maintenance
• W Harborview Road - Construction of a new sidewalk
• Paxton Senior Center - parking lot
• Lake Juniper Drive - drainage easement maintenance
• Eagle Springs Golf Course - Construction of new parking lot
• Pisces Drive - cul-de-sac maintenance
• Nellie Drive - patching
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