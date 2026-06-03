Walton County Tourism Rebrands Beach Tram Program

Walton County – 06/03/26 – Walton County Tourism (WCT) rebranded the free Beach Tram program, along with its website and two county paid parking lots to make beach access information easier for visitors to find. Formerly known as Walton County Transportation, the service is now operating as Walton County Beach Park and Ride. The updated name better reflects the program’s purpose: helping visitors park their car, ride the tram and reach the beach with less stress. "The rebrand of Walton

Transportation to Beach Park and Ride intuitively communicates the core focus of this great service," said Josh

Ervin, director of beach operations. "By adopting a more descriptive and beach-

focused identity, Walton County Beach Park and Ride provides riders with a clearer understanding of the service, simplifying the process of finding convenient parking and transportation to their desired beach access point."

As part of the update, the two county paid parking lots connected by the Beach Tram program are now identified as 393 Beach Park and Ride and Grayton Beach Park and Ride. The lots provide convenient access to Beach Tram routes serving popular beach access points throughout South Walton.

Visitors can now find Beach Tram schedules, routes and parking information at beachparkandride.com. Our guide to the South Walton Beach Trams is another great resource. WCT has also better defined the tram routes through the naming convention of express and local, better aligning with common transit terminology as seen below:

Ride directly to Bets “Beachmama” Haynes Regional Beach Access

Grayton Beach State Park Express

Ride directly to Grayton Beach State Park

Ride directly to Ed Walline RBA

Stops include: Blue Mountain RBA, Gulfview Heights RBA and 393 Beach Park and Ride

Stops include: Topsail Hill Preserve State Park, Dune Allen RBA and Fort Panic RBA

As a reminder, daily non-resident parking without a permit during peak season, March through October, is $5 per hour or $15 for the full day at Walton County’s pay parking lots, including 393 Beach Park and Ride, Grayton Beach Park and Ride and Van Ness Butler, Jr. Additional parking details are available at parkwaltonco.org. The Beach Tram is free to ride.

For more information about Walton County Beach Park and Ride, visit beachparkandride.com or call Beach Operations at (850) 267-4578.