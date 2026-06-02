Barnstable County Tick Talk Pop-Ups Return This Week

Published on: June 2, 2026

The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment’s Tick Talk Pop-Up program will make two stops across Cape Cod on Friday, June 5, offering free tick prevention information, supplies, and resources to residents and visitors.

South Yarmouth Library

Friday, June 5

9:00 AM–12:00 PM

312 Old Main Street, South Yarmouth

Kent’s Point Trail, Orleans

Friday, June 5

9:00 AM–12:00 PM

35 Keziahs Lane, Orleans

Tick Talk Pop-Ups provide practical information on preventing tick bites, conducting tick checks, and reducing exposure to tick-borne diseases.

The program will continue throughout the summer at libraries, trailheads, farmers markets, and community events across Cape Cod.

View the full schedule at capecod.gov/calendar