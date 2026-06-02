Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,689 in the last 365 days.

Barnstable County Tick Talk Pop-Ups Return This Week

Published on: June 2, 2026

Blue Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment banner announcing Tick Talk Pop-Ups, a public health outreach program providing free tick prevention information and supplies.

The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment’s Tick Talk Pop-Up program will make two stops across Cape Cod on Friday, June 5, offering free tick prevention information, supplies, and resources to residents and visitors.

South Yarmouth Library
Friday, June 5
9:00 AM–12:00 PM
312 Old Main Street, South Yarmouth

Kent’s Point Trail, Orleans
Friday, June 5
9:00 AM–12:00 PM
35 Keziahs Lane, Orleans

Tick Talk Pop-Ups provide practical information on preventing tick bites, conducting tick checks, and reducing exposure to tick-borne diseases.

The program will continue throughout the summer at libraries, trailheads, farmers markets, and community events across Cape Cod.

View the full schedule at capecod.gov/calendar

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Barnstable County Tick Talk Pop-Ups Return This Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.