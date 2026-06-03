Barnstable County Encourages Preparedness as Hurricane Season Begins

Published on: June 3, 2026

June 3, 2026 (BARNSTABLE, MA) — Atlantic hurricane season officially began on June 1 and continues through November 30. While seasonal forecasts provide valuable guidance, Barnstable County officials are reminding residents, businesses, and visitors that preparedness remains important regardless of the outlook.

As the regional government for Cape Cod, Barnstable County works closely with local emergency management directors, municipalities, public safety agencies, and state partners to support emergency preparedness, planning, coordination, and response efforts across Cape Cod and the Islands.

Cape Cod’s coastal geography and seasonal population present unique challenges during severe weather events. Hurricanes and tropical storms can bring damaging winds, coastal flooding, power outages, transportation disruptions, and other impacts that affect residents, businesses, and visitors alike.

Much of the region’s preparedness and coordination work occurs through the Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee (BCREPC), which brings together representatives from all 15 Cape Cod towns, healthcare organizations, nonprofit partners, and other stakeholders to strengthen regional preparedness, shelter coordination, and emergency planning efforts.

“Seasonal forecasts are helpful, but it only takes one storm to affect Cape Cod and the Islands,” said Andrew Platt, Emergency Management Director for Barnstable County. “Taking a few simple preparedness steps now can help protect your family, support emergency response efforts, and make our communities more resilient.”

Barnstable County encourages residents and businesses to take the following steps before a storm threatens the region:

• Review Your Emergency Plan: Make sure everyone in your household knows how to stay in touch, where to meet if separated, and how to receive emergency information. Create or update your family communication plan using resources available at Ready.gov/plan .

• Build an Emergency Supply Kit: Stock essential supplies such as medications, food, water, flashlights, batteries, first aid items, and copies of important documents.

• Know Your Risks and Evacuation Options: Determine whether your home or business is located in a hurricane evacuation zone . Visit capecod.gov/emergencies for preparedness information and access Massachusetts’ “Know Your Zone” evacuation maps.

• Check Emergency Equipment: Test generators, charge backup batteries, and ensure emergency equipment is in good working order before severe weather threatens the region.

• Stay Informed: Sign up for local emergency alerts and monitor trusted sources of information. Residents, businesses, and visitors are encouraged to stay informed throughout hurricane season by visiting Barnstable County’s emergency preparedness resources at capecod.gov/emergencies and following Barnstable County Emergency Management on Facebook and X.

For additional preparedness information, visit Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) , or the National Hurricane Center.