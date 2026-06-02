Grill Smart This Summer: Food Safety Tips for Your Next Cape Cod Cookout 

Published on: June 2, 2026

From turkey burgers to smoked meats and backyard BBQs, a few simple food safety steps can help keep your summer gathering safe and delicious.

By Kim Concra, MS, LDN

Community Nutrition-Food Safety Specialist | Cape Cod Cooperative Extension

Summer on Cape Cod means beach days, backyard cookouts, graduation parties, and evenings around the grill. Whether you’re cooking turkey burgers, seafood, vegetables, smoked ribs, or classic hamburgers, grilling is one of the easiest ways to bring people together.

But warm weather and outdoor cooking can also create the perfect conditions for foodborne illness if food is not handled safely.

The good news? A few simple grilling safety tips can help protect your family and guests while keeping your cookout fun and stress-free.

Don’t Guess. Use a Food Thermometer.

One of the biggest grilling mistakes is assuming food is done just because it has grill marks or looks cooked on the outside.

Turkey burgers are a great example. Because ground turkey is poultry, it needs to reach a safe internal temperature of 165°F.

A burger can look fully cooked on the outside while still be undercooked in the center.

Using a food thermometer is the safest way to know your food is ready to eat.

Safe Grilling Temperatures at a Glance

Food Safe Internal Temperature Turkey burgers and poultry 165°F Ground beef burgers 160°F Steaks, pork chops, and seafood 145°F

Insert the thermometer into the thickest part of the food for the most accurate reading.

Wash Your Hands… But Not Your Poultry

Before cooking, wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

But skip washing raw poultry or meat in the sink.

Rinsing raw chicken or turkey can actually spread bacteria through water droplets onto sinks, counters, dishes, and nearby foods.

Instead:

Pat meat dry with a paper towel if needed.

Clean and sanitize surfaces after preparing raw meat.

Wash cutting boards, knives, and utensils with hot soapy water.

Keep Raw and Ready-to-Eat Foods Separate

Cross-contamination happens when bacteria from raw meat spreads to foods that are already cooked or ready to eat.

That means:

Use separate plates for raw and cooked foods.

Do not reuse marinades that touched raw meat.

Use clean tongs or spatulas for cooked food.

Keep raw meat away from salads, fruit, vegetables, buns, and snacks.

One of the most common mistakes at cookouts is placing cooked burgers back onto the same plate that held raw burgers. Using a clean plate makes a big difference.

Marinate Safely

Marinating can add great flavor to meats and vegetables, but it should always happen in the refrigerator, not on the counter or outdoors.

If a marinade has touched raw meat or poultry, do not use it as a sauce unless it has been brought to a full boil first.

A simple tip: reserve a portion of the marinade before adding raw meat if you plan to use it later for basting or serving.

Keep Cold Foods Cold

Cape Cod summers can get hot quickly, especially during outdoor parties, beach cookouts, or neighborhood gatherings.

Cold foods like:

Potato salad

Pasta salad

Coleslaw

Cut fruit

Dips

Raw meat and poultry

should stay refrigerated or in coolers with ice until ready to serve.

Helpful tip: Use one cooler for drinks and another for food. Constantly opening the drink cooler lets warm air in and can make food unsafe faster. Keep coolers in the shade whenever possible.

Keep Hot Foods Hot

Once food is cooked, keep it at 140°F or warmer until it is served.

If you’re hosting a large gathering, move cooked foods to the cooler side of the grill, a warming tray, slow cooker, or low-temperature oven until guests are ready to eat.

Follow the 2-Hour Rule

Perishable foods should not sit out for more than:

2 hours during normal summer weather

1 hour if temperatures are above 90°F

That includes:

Burgers

Hot dogs

Turkey burgers

Salads

Cut fruit

Desserts with dairy

If food has been sitting outside through the entire cornhole tournament or beach bonfire, it may be time to throw it away.

Smoking Meat? Low and Slow Still Needs Food Safety.

Smoking meat is a popular summer cooking method, especially for ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and chicken.

Because smoking cooks food at lower temperatures over a longer period of time, food safety matters even more.

When smoking meat:

Keep smoker temperatures between 250°F and 300°F.

Always use a food thermometer.

Never rely only on color or texture.

Keep raw meats refrigerated until ready to cook.

Safe internal temperatures still apply, even when smoking:

Poultry: 165°F

Ground meats: 160°F

Steaks, pork, seafood, and whole cuts: 145°F

Smoking food slowly can create amazing flavor, but meats must still reach a safe internal temperature to destroy harmful bacteria.

Pit Roasting and Large Cookouts Need Extra Planning

Cooking for a crowd this summer? Pit roasting and large outdoor cooking events require extra attention to food safety.

Large cuts of meat can take many hours to cook, and cooking times are harder to predict outdoors because of:

Weather

Wind

Uneven heat

Meat size and thickness

Using a food thermometer is the safest way to know when meat is fully cooked.

It is also important to:

Keep raw meats cold before cooking.

Keep cooked foods hot until serving.

Avoid leaving foods sitting out too long during parties or events.

Don’t Partially Cook Meat Ahead of Time

It may seem like a time saver, but partially cooking meat ahead of grilling can increase food safety risks.

If bacteria survive the first round of cooking, they can continue growing before the food is fully cooked later.

If you pre-cook food in the microwave, oven, or stovetop to reduce grill time, move it immediately to the hot grill to finish cooking safely.

Don’t Forget Fruits and Vegetables

Grilling fruits and vegetables can add color and flavor to your summer meals.

Before grilling:

Wash produce under running water.

Scrub firm produce like zucchini or potatoes.

Use clean cutting boards and utensils.

If you marinate vegetables, never reuse marinades that touched raw meat or poultry unless they are boiled first.

Safe Grilling Starts Before You Light the Grill

A little preparation goes a long way.

Before cooking:

Wash your hands.

Clean grill surfaces and utensils.

Preheat the grill.

Keep raw meat cold until grilling.

Have clean plates and serving utensils ready.

Safe grilling is not about making cookouts complicated. It is about building a few simple habits that help everyone enjoy summer safely.

After all, summer memories should end with sunsets and s’mores, not food poisoning. A few simple food safety habits can help keep your family, friends, and neighbors healthy all season long.

Learn More About Food Safety

For more food safety information, visit:

Food Safety and Cooking Resources

Learn more about nutrition programs, food safety resources, recipes, and community food resources at:

https://www.capecod.gov/nutrition

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