Breef Introduces New Success-Based Pricing Model For Brands Hiring Agencies

Removing upfront posting fees aims to lower the barrier for brands exploring an agency search and ensure they only pay when a match is made.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breef launched a new pricing model for agency searches. Brands now post projects for free and pay a $199 finder’s fee only when they hire an agency through Breef.Previously, Breef charged $99 to post a project. Now, marketers can explore agency options without paying upfront, only paying if Breef successfully matches them with the right marketing, creative or digital agency.Breef addresses a longstanding challenge for marketing teams: spending months sourcing, interviewing, and contracting with agencies.Breef’s platform streamlines agency sourcing, vetting, and hiring with tech and human expertise — consolidating what is typically a months-long process into an easy-to-manage, personalized and overwhelmingly successful experience for brands across every category.Every brand works with a Breef Marketing Strategist. These experts guide brands through the entire process, assisting with project scoping, curating agency matches, and ensuring that brands have everything they need to make a confident decision about which agency to work with.Breef offers an agency guarantee: brands pay the $199 finder’s fee only if they select and contract with an agency through Breef. If a brand doesn’t hire an agency, they don’t pay. The new pricing structure makes Breef more accessible and risk-free for brands considering an agency search.About BreefBreef is the world's leading agency marketplace. It transforms how brands find and hire marketing agencies — reducing the search timeline from months to days.Brands get matched with agencies hand-selected by the Breef team for their specific needs. From there, Breef simplifies the traditional RFP process by standardizing pitches for easy comparison, delivering personalized support, and managing contracts and payments through a single centralized platform.

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