Vertical Arts Promotes Andrew Pharis, AIA, to Partner

Andrew Pharis, Vertical Arts Partner

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertical Arts, an award-winning, multi-disciplinary architecture, interior design and planning firm, announces the promotion of F. Andrew Pharis II, AIA, to Partner. Based in Denver, Pharis will lead the firm’s Front Range presence while continuing to shape high-end residential and commercial projects across the Rocky Mountain region.

Since joining Vertical Arts in 2021 as a Project Architect, Pharis has quickly distinguished himself as a design leader within the firm. He was promoted to Denver Studio Lead in 2023, where he has played a pivotal role in growing the firm’s presence in the Front Range, mentoring staff and elevating design quality across projects. As Partner, Pharis will oversee the Denver office, strengthening client relationships and expanding the firm’s reach throughout the city and beyond.

“Andrew has been a vital part of our team for years, and we are happy to have him in this new leadership position,” said Brandt Vanderbosch, founder and owner. “We’re looking forward to our continued growth and community involvement under his guidance.”

Pharis’ promotion comes on the heels of Vertical Arts announcing its expansion into Bozeman, Montana, which added two local partners to serve the greater Rocky Mountain West region. While the firm continues to serve clients through its offices in Denver, Steamboat Springs, Vail and Bozeman, Pharis aims to further establish Vertical Arts as a leading design voice in Denver and across the Front Range.

“Looking ahead, I’m focused on deepening community connections and expanding our presence in Denver’s fast-growing market,” said Pharis.

Pharis demonstrates Vertical Arts’ client-centered design philosophy, believing that homes should be conceived from the inside out and rooted in how people live, gather and connect to their surroundings. With experience spanning the American South, Northeast and Rocky Mountain West, his dual expertise in architecture and interior design allows him to deliver fully integrated homes in a range of architectural styles.

Internally, Pharis is recognized for his leadership, collaborative approach and commitment to mentorship. His work with local artisans further reinforces a commitment to regionally inspired, craft-driven design.

Pharis received his Bachelor of Architecture degree from Louisiana State University and enjoys museums, vintage furniture shops, and watercolor painting in his free time.



About Vertical Arts

Vertical Arts is an award-winning firm with offices in Denver, Steamboat Springs Vail and Bozeman that provides turnkey solutions for residential and commercial architecture, interior design, landscape architecture and planning projects across the Rocky Mountain West and the globe. The company’s multidisciplinary approach and diverse team of architects, designers and planners brings your dream to reality from concept to completion. Visit www.vertical-arts.com for more information.

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