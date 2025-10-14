Guillermo Pharis Bridal Debuts Fall/Winter 2026 'The Midnight Garden' Collection at New York Bridal Fashion Week

Guillermo Pharis Fall Winter 2026 Collection, Photo by Caroline Miller Guillermo Pharis "Midnight Garden Collection", Photo by Caroline Miller Guillermo Pharis "Midnight Garden Collection" 2026, Photo by Caroline Miller

Guillermo Pharis introduces “The Midnight Garden,” a 30-piece Fall/Winter 2026 bridal collection debuting at One Fine Day Bridal Market during NYBFW

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridal Designer Guillermo Pharis has released his Fall/Winter 2026 “Midnight Garden” Collection at One Fine Day Bridal Market during New York Bridal Fashion Week. The new line reflects Pharis’ signature blend of timeless sophistication and modern couture, showcasing handcrafted gowns designed for the contemporary bride who seeks elegance and individuality.

Presented at Canoe Studios, 601 W 26th St, New York, NY, the collection features 30 couture gowns that explore the beauty of art, translated to the bridal market through rich textiles, sculptural silhouettes, and romantic detailing. Each piece is handmade with the designer’s hallmark craftsmanship, blending architectural tailoring, delicate laces, luminous silk mikado, silk duchesse satin and a variety of sophisticated materials from all around the world.

“The Midnight Garden is about romanticism and artistry, the serenity and strength of the bride who commands her story with grace,” says Guillermo Pharis. “Each gown celebrates beauty in its purest form: a modern fairytale rooted in authenticity and craftsmanship.”

Pharis, a finalist for the Fashion Group International Rising Star Award (Bridal Category), continues to position his brand as one of the most compelling emerging names in luxury bridal fashion.

Appointments for press and buyers are available during New York Bridal Fashion week at one of the most iconic building in NYC, The Starrett-Lehigh building.

About Guillermo Pharis Bridal

Founded by designer Guillermo Pharis, the label is known for its refined silhouettes, couture-timeless craftsmanship, and personalized design approach. With a recently reopened office in New York City, Guillermo Pharis Bridal offers both custom-made gowns and wholesale collections for luxury bridal boutiques worldwide.

For more information, visit www.gp-bridal.com/home/

or follow @guillermopharis on Instagram.

Press Contact:

Guillermo Pharis Bridal PR

info@gp-bridal.com / www.gp-bridal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.