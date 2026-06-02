Bridal Designer Guillermo Pharis Expands Collection Into Wholesale Market

Guillermo Pharis during Fashion week, photo by Mio Sison Guillermo Pharis Bridal Lawrence Dress, Photo by Caroline Miller

Bridging couture craftsmanship with retail accessibility, the brand unveils a selective wholesale expansion for modern bridal boutiques.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridal designer Guillermo Pharis announced the expansion of his namesake label, Guillermo Pharis Bridal, into the wholesale market, opening new opportunities for bridal boutiques across the United States to carry the brand's signature designs.

Following years of growth in the custom bridal sector, Pharis is now offering a curated wholesale collection designed for independent bridal retailers seeking modern couture craftsmanship and elevated design details. The expansion marks a significant milestone for the designer, whose work has gained recognition through New York Bridal Fashion Week presentations, national media features, and industry accolades, including a finalist nomination for the Fashion Group International Rising Star Awards.

The wholesale collection reflects the brand's distinctive aesthetic: structured silhouettes, luxurious fabrics, intricate lacework, and refined femininity. Retail partners will have access to low minimum order quantities, flexible ordering options, and lead times designed to support both established and emerging bridal boutiques.

"Wholesale has always been part of the long-term vision for the brand," said Guillermo Pharis. "Our goal is to partner with retailers who value craftsmanship, individuality, and exceptional service while bringing our designs to brides in more markets across the country."

The expansion coincides with growing interest from bridal retailers seeking independent designer collections that offer exclusivity and differentiated product assortments. The brand's wholesale program will provide boutique partners access to the collection in a new modern approach and direct access to the designer. One of the first bridal boutiques to feature his work is Ania Bridal in Portland , Selene Judy Bridal in San Francisco and Town & Country Bridal in New Orleans.

Guillermo Pharis Bridal will maintain its custom bridal services on a limited basis as it expands its wholesale presence through strategic partnerships with retailers nationwide. Recent industry visibility, including presentations at New York Bridal Fashion Week and representation through LA based, Lavender Lace wholesale Agency and PR agencies across the country, has accelerated demand for the brand among bridal buyers. Guillermo Pharis Bridal will officially present the next collection during New York Bridal Fashion Week this October 2026.

About Guillermo Pharis Bridal

Founded in 2019, Guillermo Pharis is an independent, self-funded luxury bridal designer, known for combining timeless elegance with modern artistry. Designed by FIT graduate Guillermo Pharis, the collections are recognized for their sculptural silhouettes, couture-inspired construction, and romantic sophistication, rooted in art, sculpture, history, music, and culture, his designs embody a timeless and culturally rich perspective. The brand operates from locations in Denver & New York and serves brides across the United States.

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