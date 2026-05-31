Endangered Person Advisory - Shelby County Sheriff's Office

Harlan, Iowa - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are issuing an Endangered Person Advisory for 8–year-old Dane Coffman. Dane was reported missing on May 31, 2026. He was last seen with Garry McBreen, age 51. They may be traveling in a silver 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe, Iowa license plate QBX 559 or a silver 2009 Dodge Journey, Iowa license plate QTC 660.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dane Coffman or Garry McBreen is asked to contact the Shelby County Communications at 712-755-5026 or 911.

Dane Coffman

Age: 8

Height: 4 ft tall’

Weight: 80lbs

Eye: Blue

Hair: Blonde

Last seen with: Garry Ray McBreen Age: 51 Height: 6 ft tall Weight: 185 lbs Eyes: Green

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

Iowa Department of Public Safety

215 E 7th St

Des Moines IA 50319

https://dps.iowa.gov