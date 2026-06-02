Lights Flashing? Move Over When Passing.

June 1, 2026

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) is partnering with the Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force (CITSTF), and law enforcement across Iowa June 8-12, 2026, for the second annual statewide Move Over enforcement project. Expect to see extra law enforcement on the roads watching for violations and educating drivers about the importance of yielding to all vehicles on the shoulder displaying flashing lights.

While Iowa's Move-Over Law has been in effect since 2002, there have been numerous fatalities in Iowa and nationwide resulting from a driver not moving over. Whether it's emergency responders, Highway Helpers, tow operators, or a fellow motorist, everyone needs space to stay safe.

Iowa's Move Over Law requires motorists to change lanes or slow down if changing lanes is not possible when approaching a vehicle on the shoulder displaying flashing lights. This includes emergency vehicles, tow trucks, commercial trucks, and passenger vehicles with flashing lights or hazard lights illuminated.

Penalties for violating this law (Iowa Code 321.323A/Iowa Code 321.324) include a fine of $210.25 and can include suspension of driver's license privileges ranging from 90 days to one year in cases of property damage, bodily injury, or death.

If you see flashing lights on the side of the road, it doesn't matter the color- Move over. By enforcing this law, CITSTF and GTSB hope to save lives and increase safety on Iowa roads.

GTSB works with city, county, state, and local organizations to develop and implement strategies to reduce death and injury on Iowa roads using federally funded grants.



ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes seven divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state, and federal government agencies and the private sector to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service, and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, Professional Development and Support Services Division, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

Iowa Department of Public Safety

215 E. 7th St.

Des Moines, IA 50319

https://dps.iowa.gov