IntraTEM Appoints Tatiana Malinsky as Its First-Ever Chief Operating Officer

Tatiana Malinksy appointed IntraTEM's new COO.

A promotion nearly 15 years in the making, Malinsky’s elevation to COO marks a new chapter in IntraTEM’s operational maturity and enterprise service delivery.

Tatiana has been an integral part of this company for a long time, and her impact on how we operate is visible at every level of the organization.” — Dimitry Malinsky

CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntraTEM , a leader in Technology Expense Management (TEM) solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of Tatiana Malinsky to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective May 28, 2026. This marks a significant milestone for the company: it is IntraTEM’s first COO appointment in its 20-year history.Malinsky’s relationship with IntraTEM spans over a decade. She first joined the organization in 2011 as Controller, a role in which she established a foundation in the company’s financial and operational infrastructure. After departing in 2014, she returned to IntraTEM in 2017 as Client Engagement Director, a testament to the mutual respect and shared values that have defined her connection to the company. Since her return, she has become deeply embedded in the day-to-day operations of the business, steadily expanding her scope and influence across the organization.In addition to her years of hands-on operational leadership, Malinsky recently completed a COO Program at Stanford University, a selective executive development program designed to sharpen the strategic and operational competencies of senior leaders. This is a reflection of her personal commitment to continued growth and to doing things the right way. It is the kind of investment in self that mirrors IntraTEM’s own values: accountability, ownership, and the belief that excellence is earned.“Tatiana has been an integral part of this company for a long time, and her impact on how we operate is visible at every level of the organization,” said Dimitry Malinsky , Founder and CEO of IntraTEM. “Creating this role was not a formality. It was a recognition of what she has already built here. The fact that she went out of her way to complete an executive program at Stanford says everything about who she is as a leader. She does not wait for things to happen. She goes and earns them. That is exactly the kind of leadership IntraTEM was built on, and it is exactly what our clients deserve at the helm of our operations.”— Dimitry Malinsky, Founder & CEO, IntraTEMIn her new role, Malinsky will oversee IntraTEM’s internal operations, service delivery infrastructure, and cross-functional alignment across client engagement, account management, and organizational process. Her focus will be on strengthening the systems and people that allow IntraTEM to deliver on its core promise to enterprise clients: proactive, human-led service with full accountability from start to finish.For IntraTEM’s enterprise clients, the appointment carries real, practical significance. As organizations continue to navigate complexity in IT and telecom spend, they require a partner whose internal operations are as disciplined as the service they deliver. Malinsky’s elevation to COO signals that IntraTEM is investing in the infrastructure behind the service, ensuring that the high-touch, outcome-oriented model clients have come to rely on scales without compromise.“IntraTEM has always operated with a level of accountability that is rare in this industry. My goal in this role is to make sure that standard holds as we grow,” said Tatiana Malinsky. “Enterprise clients are trusting us with real operational and financial responsibility. That means our internal processes, our team, and our service delivery model have to be built to the same standard we hold ourselves to externally. I am focused on making sure that is true every single day. The Stanford program gave me new frameworks and perspective, but the work that matters most is the work we do here, for our clients, consistently.”— Tatiana Malinsky, Chief Operating Officer, IntraTEMThe COO appointment is the latest in a series of strategic leadership investments IntraTEM has made as the company continues to grow. Founded in 2005, IntraTEM has remained privately owned and founder-led, a distinction that allows leadership to make principled, long-term decisions without outside pressure. The addition of a COO function reflects both the company’s maturity and its commitment to building the operational foundation required to serve enterprise clients at the highest level.

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