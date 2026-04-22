IntraTEM Welcomes Back Industry Veteran Richard Bruyere as Director, Named Partner Sales

Richard Bruyere, IntraTEM

Bruyere brings decades of experience back to IntraTEM to build hands-on, results-driven partnerships rooted in long-term success.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntraTEM , a leader in Technology Expense Management (TEM), is pleased to announce the return of Richard Bruyere to the company. Bruyere rejoins IntraTEM as Director, Named Partner Sales, bringing more than 35 years of industry experience and a renewed commitment to building fruitful partnerships with organizations, delivering lasting value.Bruyere’s career spans senior leadership roles across both the customer and vendor sides of the TEM and telecommunications industries, including serving as VP of Operations and COO over North America for TEM vendors, Director of Telecom for a multi-hospital healthcare organization, and Director of Sales across multiple TEM providers — accumulating 17 years in that capacity alone. Most recently, after a recent return to the customer side of the industry, he served as Telecommunications Manager for one of Virginia’s largest health systems, overseeing a portfolio of large-scale telecom and cloud transformation initiatives and managing relationships with more than a dozen major vendors. This firsthand experience on the customer side gives him a unique perspective on what enterprise organizations actually need from a TEM partner.In his new role, Bruyere will focus on developing and managing IntraTEM’s named partnerships by not just signing partners on, but remaining deeply invested in the success of each relationship long after the ink is dry. His approach is hands-on by design: ensuring that both partners and clients alike are set up for success and positioned to fully benefit from the value IntraTEM delivers.“Richard brings a level of experience and industry credibility that is rare,” said Alex Dukhovny , Executive Vice President at IntraTEM. “He understands what organizations need from a TEM partner and he knows how to build the kind of partnerships that actually deliver. We’re glad to have him back,” Dukhovny added.“I came back to IntraTEM because they do things the right way,” said Bruyere. “They take a hands-on, proactive approach and truly act as an extension of their customers’ teams. In an industry where many vendors are driven by short-term private equity pressures, IntraTEM has stayed privately owned and genuinely invested in the customer relationship. After 35 years in this space, that matters to me — and it’s what I want to stand behind when I bring partners to IntraTEM and know their clients will be in good hands.”With Bruyere’s addition, IntraTEM continues to deepen its commitment to partnership excellence, ensuring that organizations who align with IntraTEM benefit from a relationship that is attentive, accountable, and built to last.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗧𝗘𝗠IntraTEM is a service-first, indispensable technology expense management partner that handles the complexity of IT and telecom spend, so IT and finance teams don’t have to. By offloading time-consuming tasks to our experts, organizations reduce costs, improve efficiency, and give their teams time back to focus on what matters most.

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