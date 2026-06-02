NEWS RELEASE: This Summer, Eat Well. Buy Local.

June 2, 2026

Find Farms, Farmers Markets, Restaurants and Retailers Selling Local Products

ANNAPOLIS, MD (June 2, 2026)—Maryland’s Best is kicking off summer with a new campaign, “Eat Well. Buy Local.” and the debut of an updated logo! This summer, before heading out to eat or gathering around the grill, Maryland residents and visitors are encouraged to visit MarylandsBest.net to find restaurants, retailers and farmers markets near you that serve locally grown and sourced products.

Maryland’s Best was established in 2002 under the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Marketing Department to support and promote small farms. Over the past 24 years, the program has expanded to include the marketing of seafood, value-added agriculture and agritourism businesses, representing about 1,000 members. While the logo has evolved over time, the new 2026 version features bolder, brighter and more food-friendly colors to provide a more direct call to action—choose local.

“Maryland’s Best is more than a logo — it’s a connection between consumers and the hardworking farmers and watermen who produce the food we enjoy every day,” said Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “This free marketing tool helps showcase the incredible diversity of Maryland agriculture and seafood, while making it easier than ever for consumers to buy local. We encourage everyone to visit the new website to find fresh products, on-farm experiences, summer favorite recipes and restaurants committed to serving Maryland-grown foods and drinks.”

“Eat Well. Buy Local.” will be featured on billboards and digital advertisements, in movie theaters and EdibleDC, and at the state’s largest free concert series—WTMD’s First Thursday Festivals at Canton Waterfront in Baltimore. Consumers are invited to join in the fun by following Maryland’s Best on Facebook and Instagram while keeping an eye out for ways to win branded bumper stickers or yard signs declaring their support for local Maryland products.

Whether it’s biting into a juicy burger, savoring that sweet Chesapeake Bay blue crab meat or indulging in a treat from the Ice Cream Trail, make sure it’s Maryland grown and raised!

Farmers and watermen interested in joining Maryland’s Best are encouraged to sign up through the website. For more information about the campaign, or Maryland’s Best, please contact Director of Special Projects Kristin Hanna at [email protected].

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