Online Application for Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Now Open

June 1, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD (June 1, 2026)—The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) is pleased to announce that the online application for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is now open! Interested participants can access the online application through a link on MDA’s homepage.

All applicants must submit a new application for the 2026 season, including returning participants. Applicants will be notified within 15 days of submitting their application whether they have been approved to receive benefits. The application period will remain open until all benefits have been distributed.

In 2026, all recipients will receive a new benefit card containing an embedded QR code that can be used to purchase eligible items at participating farmers markets or farms. Once issued, participants may keep and reuse the card in future years if they continue to qualify for the program.

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is open to limited income adults aged 60 or older. Eligibility is based on household income at or below 185% of the federal poverty level. Depending on the local jurisdiction in which applicants reside, they will either receive their card by mail or be required to pick it up at a location designated by their local Area Agency on Aging. Eligible applicants who require assistance in completing their online application are encouraged to contact their local Area Agency on Agency.

Income Eligibility Guidelines (July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026)

Household Size 185% Federal Poverty Guideline Annual Monthly Twice Monthly Bi-weekly Weekly 48 Contiguous States, D.C., Guam and Territories 1 $29,526 $2,461 $1,231 $1,136 $568 2 $40,034 $3,337 $1,669 $1,540 $770 3 $50,542 $4,212 $2,106 $1,944 $972 4 $61,050 $5,088 $2,544 $2,349 $1,175 5 $71,558 $5,964 $2,982 $2,753 $1,377 6 $82,066 $6,839 $3,420 $3,157 $1,579 7 $92,574 $7,715 $3,858 $3,561 $1,781 8 $103,082 $8,591 $4,296 $3,965 $1,983 Each add’l fam mem add + $10,508 +$876 +$438 +$405 +$20

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program offers a one-time annual benefit of $35 that recipients can use between June and November 2026 to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey directly from producers at farmers markets and farm stands across Maryland.

Currently, more than 200 farms and 100 farmers markets across the state (with at least one accepting producer) accept benefits from the Farmers Market Nutrition Program. To find participating locations, visit the Farmers Market Directory, which highlights the respective nutrition benefits that are accepted at each market.

In addition, over 60 farmers markets and farm stands across the state participate in the Maryland Market Money program. Shoppers using federal nutrition benefits, including the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, at participating locations can expand their purchasing power through a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $20 per market visit. When attending a participating market, shoppers should stop by the Information Booth to learn how nutrition benefits matching works at that location.

Please reach out to Director of Farmers Markets and Food Access, Sara Servin at [email protected] with any questions.

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