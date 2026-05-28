MEDIA RELEASE: Deadline for Maryland Department of Agriculture Cover Crop Termination Extended to June 5

May 28, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 28, 2026)—-The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) is extending the cover crop termination deadline until June 5, 2026, for farmers enrolled in the 2025-2026 Cover Crop Program due to multiple days of rainfall that have caused excessively wet field conditions across much of the state. The original deadline for terminating fall-planted cover crops was June 1, 2026.

Cover crops planted in the fall provide important benefits for both the Chesapeake Bay and Maryland farmland. They help recycle unused nutrients from the previous summer crop while improving the soil health ahead of spring planting. Throughout the winter, cover crops help to prevent erosion, suppress weeds and pests, add organic matter to the soil, and protect fields from drought and heavy rainfall. Cover crops are typically terminated between March 1 and June 1 to help ensure summer cash crops have adequate access to water and nutrients.

The Cover Crop Program is administered by MDA’s Conservation Grants Program in partnership with Maryland’s 23 soil conservation districts. It is open to Maryland farmers who are in good standing with the program and in compliance with the state’s nutrient management requirements. Farmers must submit a completed Current Nutrient Management Plan Certification at sign-up. Additional restrictions and conditions may apply.

Funding for the 2025-2026 Cover Crop Program is provided by the Chesapeake Bay Restoration Fund and the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund.

For more information, farmers should contact their local soil conservation district or visit the department’s website.

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