Minister Willie Aucamp: SA Plastics Pact 2030 Targets launch

Deputy-Director General at the DFFE, Ms Mmamogala Musekene,

Mr Mike Mulcahy, CEO of GreenCape,

Mr Brian van Wyk, Chairperson of the SA Plastics Pact Steering Committee,

Dr Morne du Plessis, CEO of WWF South Africa,

Programme Director,

Esteemed guests,

Good evening.

I appreciate the opportunity today to be a part of the launch of the SA Plastics Pact 2030 Targets. I must admit that I had not previously encountered the term ‘Plastics Pact’ prior to joining the Department last year, so I was very intrigued to find out more about what this Pact.

As you all know, plastic has become one of the defining materials of our age. It has transformed industries, improved livelihoods, and brought convenience to millions of people. Yet the very material that has contributed so much to modern life now presents one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. Across the world, and here in South Africa, we are confronted with the consequences of a linear economy in which resources are extracted, used, and discarded. The result is growing pressure on our environment, our oceans, our communities, and our waste management systems.

As a Department, we thus acknowledge the growing attention on plastics. We have been intentional about creating partnerships with private sector, other government departments and entities, civil society and academia, to come up with innovative approaches to tackle the waste management challenges in the country, while also ensuring our policy agenda supports these efforts.

Initiatives such as the SA Plastics Pact are therefore key instruments to advance this work and as such, we support the Pact calling for a common vision to address today's plastic waste and pollution issues. We all want to see an economy where plastic is valued and beneficiated.

Ladies and gentlemen, our story with the Plastics Pact is not a new one. I am proud that my Department has been part of the Plastics Pact since its launch in January 2020 and here we are again in 2026, to not only celebrate the achievements of this important initiative to date, but to also plan and collaborate for its next chapter.

The issue of plastic pollution has always been a priority issue for the Department, which is why our approach has been proactive, pragmatic and most-importantly, evidence-based.

This work not only involves building partnerships, scientific studies or changing policy and regulations, but also includes changing perceptions and behaviours through outreach and awareness programmes.

In this regard there are several critical milestones we have achieved with a great deal of support from the industry:

Firstly, the implementation of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Regulations continues to receive strong support from industry. Producers have demonstrated a growing commitment to investing in collection and recycling infrastructure, while also improving and dignifying the working conditions of waste reclaimers, who play a critical role in our recycling economy.

Government is working closely with industry stakeholders to explore the potential of deposit return schemes as a mechanism to improve collection rates, increase material recovery, and strengthen the effectiveness of the EPR framework.

The amendment of the Plastic Carrier Bags and Plastic Flat Bags Regulations marks an important step towards greater circularity. By introducing recycled content targets, we are creating sustained demand for recycled materials and stimulating investment in the recycling value chain.

Through the support and commitment of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, key policy instruments such as the Industrial Policy Action Plan and the Plastics Sector Master Plan are helping to drive investment, innovation, and growth in the plastics recycling sector.

We are also encouraged by the strong collaboration between government, civil society, researchers, and industry in preparations for the Global Treaty to End Plastic Pollution. The active participation of industry representatives in the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee process demonstrates a shared commitment to developing practical and effective global solutions.

At the international level, South Africa continues to play an active role in platforms such as the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN) and the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA), where we advocate for ambitious measures to combat plastic pollution and accelerate the transition to a circular economy.

Finally, the South African Plastics Pact continues to enjoy growing support from leaders across the plastics value chain. Their commitment to improving product design, resource efficiency, recyclability, and sustainable production processes is helping to drive meaningful change both upstream and downstream, bringing us closer to a more sustainable and circular plastics economy.

We would like to encourage more within the sector to take advantage of the opportunities that are presented by the Plastic Pact. The launch of the SA Plastics Pact 2030 is a declaration of intent to achieve more. It signals our collective determination to move beyond business as usual and towards a future in which economic growth, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion go hand in hand.

As we collectively assess the contributions our voluntary work has achieved, we will need to evaluate the role of regulation and enforcement in taking forward our collective effort to reduce plastic pollution. In our experience, the Green Scorpions have an important role to play in targeting free riders and those refusing to comply in extended producer schemes.

We now know that if we do not address problematic plastic products, they threaten the reputation and the future of all plastic products. Consequently, we will need regulatory instruments to ensure greater compliance in removing problematic plastics from our ecosystem and ensure those who have refused to join the Plastics Pact also comply with the systematic changes we are trying to implement.

Let me take this opportunity to thank you all for the work we have done together thus far. I extend a special word of appreciation to Green Cape who accepted the responsibility to coordinate all activities of the Plastic Pact as the secretariat. We also thank all the business partners who have been unwavering in their support for the Pact and joining the initiative in this first of its kind in Africa. We also appreciate the voluntary commitments made by business within the plastics sector to work with the Pact.

In conclusion, may we all remember that our journey is long and it is imperative to continue working together. That is where our strength lies and will enable us to lead change that benefits both people and nature. Today, we have seen what is possible when diverse stakeholders unite behind a common vision.

As we leave here today, let us remember that the choices we make now will shape the environment we leave to future generations. Looking to 2030, let us be bold in our ambition, steadfast in our commitment, and united in our resolve to build a circular economy that works for people, for business, and for the planet.

Together, we can turn the tide on plastic pollution.

I thank you.

Enquiries:

Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

E-mail: znqayi@dffe.gov.za

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