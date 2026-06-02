MEC Ivan Meyer on engagement with community food gardens at Shoprite Market Day

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, visited Market Day activations at Shoprite Westgate Mall in Mitchells Plain and Checkers Protea Heights in Brackenfell last week, where community food gardens were showcased and given the opportunity to sell fresh produce directly to the public.

The Market Day initiative forms part of the Shoprite Group’s Act For Change community food garden programme, which empowers local growers by providing them with opportunities to generate income, strengthen food security, and build sustainable livelihoods.

During his visits, Minister Meyer engaged with community gardeners, commended their efforts, and highlighted the importance of partnerships between the private sector, non-profit organisations, faith-based initiatives, and government in addressing food insecurity.

“These Market Day initiatives demonstrate how collaboration can create meaningful opportunities for local communities. By supporting community food gardens, we are not only improving food security but also enabling economic participation,” said Minister Meyer.

One such community food garden is the New World Foundation (NWF), based in Vrygrond, which plays a critical role in equipping local communities with the knowledge and skills to produce organically grown vegetables. Through training programmes and hands-on support, NWF empowers community gardeners to adopt sustainable agricultural practices.

Erica Jacobs, Director at the New World Foundation, said,

“We are committed to equipping communities with the skills to grow organic, nutritious food in a sustainable way. Programmes like Market Day create real opportunities for our growers to earn an income, while also strengthening food security and self-reliance within their communities.”

Another community garden supported by the program is the Jesus in Action Food Garden at Brackenfell Train Station, which is making a meaningful difference in its local community. The garden provides fresh produce while also creating opportunities for skills development and community upliftment.

Pastor Gabriel of Jesus in Action highlighted the impact of the initiative,

“This project is not just about growing food — it is about restoring dignity, creating hope, and supporting our community with both nutrition and opportunities. Market Day gives us a platform to share our harvest with the public and sustain the work we are doing at the grassroots level.”

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture is also playing an important role in the initiative's success. This support includes developing essential infrastructure for community food gardens, as well as broader efforts to establish and expand food gardens across the Western Cape, ensuring that more communities can participate in and benefit from sustainable food production initiatives.

The Minister interacted with participating gardeners, learning more about their produce — including fresh vegetables and herbs — and how the combined support from partners such as Shoprite, the New World Foundation, and the department has contributed to household incomes and community resilience.

The Act For Change programme provides essential support such as training, resources, and access to retail platforms, helping small-scale growers transition into viable micro-enterprises. Market Day serves as a crucial platform for these gardeners to reach customers and showcase the quality of locally grown produce.

Sanjeev Raghubir, Chief Sustainability Officer at Shoprite, said:

“The Act for Change Community Food Gardens programme currently supports 319 gardens by providing agricultural resources and enabling market access. Through initiatives such as Market Day, participants are also exposed to key aspects of commercial retail, including pricing, quality standards, merchandising, customer engagement, volume planning, and operational discipline. This holistic approach helps equip community growers with the skills needed to succeed in formal retail environments.”

Minister Meyer emphasized that initiatives like these align with the Western Cape Government’s broader objectives of promoting inclusive economic growth and strengthening food systems across the province.

“Entrepreneurship is a cornerstone of the Western Cape Government’s Growth for Jobs Strategy, which recognises that sustainable job creation is driven by enabling individuals and small businesses to participate meaningfully in the economy. Programmes such as Act For Change play a vital role in supporting emerging entrepreneurs, especially at the grassroots level, by providing the tools, skills, and market access needed to build viable enterprises. This is exactly how we unlock inclusive growth and create opportunities where they are needed most,” said Minister Meyer.

“Empowering communities to grow, sell, and sustain their own food resources is key to building a more resilient Western Cape,” he added.

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer to Minister Meyer

Daniel Johnson

Cell: 079 9904 231

E-mail: Daniel.Johnson@westerncape.gov.za

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