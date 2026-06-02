Home Affairs launches nationwide campaign to resolve blocked ID numbers

The Department of Home Affairs is launching a nationwide campaign to assist individuals whose identity documents (IDs) were blocked prior to November 2022 and to ensure the integrity of the National Population Register.

In accordance with section 3 of the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (PAJA) of 2000, affected individuals are invited to submit representations explaining why their identity numbers should be unblocked. The Department is committed to ensuring that all affected individuals are afforded a fair opportunity to present their case.

Individuals with blocked IDs must visit any Home Affairs office, excluding refugee reception centres and banks, to submit representations by 10 July 2026. Failure to do so may result in the cancellation of the affected identity numbers following the completion of the administrative process.

A number of IDs were blocked in terms of Section 19 of the Identification Act (Act no.68 of 1997), including those classified as duplicates and cases where an individual's status requires verification. To date, 2 202 368 identity numbers have been unblocked.

Affected individuals must appear in person at any Home Affairs front office to provide written and oral representations. Where available, applicants should bring supporting documentation, including, but not limited to:

Original Birth Certificate (or handwritten birth certificate)

Original Clinic Card or Confirmation of Birth

Copy of Hospital Register or other proof of birth

Parents’ Identity Documents, Reference Books, or Death Certificates

Primary School extract and a copy of the School Register

House Permit or a letter from the relevant Traditional Authority

Affidavit from parents or the original informant, together with a copy of the informant’s identity document

Any other document that may assist in confirming your identity, citizenship, or legal status

As part of its investigation, the Department may cancel identity documents or records where it is found that they:

Were issued to individuals who do not qualify for inclusion in the National Population Register

Contain incorrect personal particulars

Were obtained through fraud, false statements, misrepresentation, or the submission of incorrect information

Have been forged, altered, stolen, or otherwise unlawfully manipulated

Persons fail to visit and appear in person with the required supporting documents at front offices

The Department urges all affected individuals to respond promptly and utilise this opportunity to regularise their status.

For more information on blocked IDs, please follow the link below: https://www.dha.gov.za/index.php/civic-services/blocked-ids-26

Media Enquiries:

Thulani Mavuso

Spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs and Deputy Director-General for Operations

Cell: 082 330 1404

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