MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela leads operating licence handover ceremony, 2 Jun
Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Tuesday, 02 June 2026, officiate the formal handover of operating licences to approved minibus taxi and scholar transport operators at the Department’s Derek Masoek Regional Office in Johannesburg.
The licence handover forms part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen regulatory compliance and enhance governance within Gauteng’s public transport industry.
Through the formal registration and licensing of transport operators, the Department aims to improve commuter and learner safety, encourage greater accountability in the sector, and ensure that public transport services are provided by legally compliant and authorised operators.
The programme contributes towards provincial government efforts to promote safer roads, elevate public transport standards, and protect vulnerable commuters, especially school learners using scholar transport.
This initiative advances the Department’s strategic objective of #GrowingGautengTogether through Smart Mobility.
The details are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 02 June 2026
Time: 10h00
Venue: Derek Masoek Regional Office, Village Rd, Wemmer, Johannesburg
Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr King Mthombeni on 071 400 0915.
Enquiries:
Head of Communications
Ms Melitah Madiba
Cell: 073 644 9935
E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za
Enquiries:
MEC’s Spokesperson
Mr Lesiba Mpya
Cell: 078 450 9841
E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za
#ServiceDeliveryZA
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