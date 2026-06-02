Dyad to Bring AMS Modernization Message to Two Major Agency Events

Dyad will connect with agency leaders in New Jersey and Texas to discuss AMS modernization, workflow efficiency, and the cost of outdated technology.

Independent agencies are under pressure to operate more efficiently, but many lack the tools to do so. We help agencies identify points of friction and think strategically about AMS modernization.” — Ryan Boswroth, Chief Sales Officer, Dyad

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dyad, a provider of purpose-built insurance distribution technology, today announced that it will attend two major independent agency events in June: the PIA New York/New Jersey Annual Conference, taking place June 7–9, 2026, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and INSURCON, hosted by the Independent Insurance Agents of Texas, taking place June 15–17, 2026, at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country in San Antonio, Texas.Representing Dyad at both events will be Keith Lewis, Head of Agency Sales, and Jose Rivera, Director of Solution Consulting and Partnerships. Lewis and Rivera will meet with independent agency leaders to discuss a growing operational question for retail agencies: Is your agency management system helping your team grow, or forcing them to work around the technology meant to support them?Dyad’s message at both events reflects a broader focus on helping retail agencies recognize when their technology is creating more friction than value. During a recent Dyad webinar, “How to Tell When Your AMS Is Working Against Your Agency,” Rivera and Lewis explored the day-to-day signs that an agency’s current system may no longer fit the way its teams need to work. Those signs can include rigid workflows, manual rekeying, disconnected systems, limited configurability, and user experiences that slow teams down.“Independent agencies are under pressure to move faster, serve clients better, and operate more efficiently, but many are still relying on systems that were not built for the way agencies work today,” said Ryan Bosworth, Chief Sales Officer at Dyad. “When teams are spending more time creating workarounds than serving clients, that is a signal that technology has become a bottleneck. Our conversations at these events will focus on how agencies can identify that friction and think more strategically about AMS modernization.”At the PIA NY/NJ Annual Conference and INSURCON, Dyad will focus on the practical side of modernization: how agency leaders can evaluate whether their current AMS supports their strategy, identify hidden operational drag, and determine when “good enough” technology has become a barrier to growth. The company will also discuss how modern, configurable agency management technology can help agencies improve visibility, automate routine tasks, create more consistent workflows, and adapt as their business changes. Dyad’s Nexsure AMS is designed for independent insurance agencies that want greater control, automation, and visibility across the policy lifecycle. With configurable workflows, client engagement tools, reporting and analytics, integrations, and automation built for agency operations, Nexsure helps teams reduce manual work and create more consistent processes across departments.Those agencies attending PIA NY/NJ’s Annual Conference can click here to connect with Dyad , and attendees of INSURCON can click here. The Dyad team looks forward to discussing current AMS challenges, workflow bottlenecks, and modernization priorities at both events.About DyadDyad delivers software and services that simplify insurance processing and distribution. Dyad has redefined insurance technology by continuously improving its solutions, ensuring our customers can focus on growing and evolving their business, delivering superior customer service, and developing valuable insight into their business.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.