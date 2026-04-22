Dyad Enhances ALIS DX with Self-Service Configuration for Faster Execution and Greater Operational Control

New release gives MGA teams more direct control, leading to faster execution, more consistent workflows, and more intelligent operations.

This is the direction we're taking ALIS DX, giving our customers more direct control, building in more structure, and making the platform more capable over time.” — Jeff Wargin, Chief Product Officer, Dyad

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dyad today announced new self-service configuration capabilities in ALIS DX, the intelligent platform for MGA operations. The release expands how customers can manage data capture, risk information, validation rules, and forms handling — directly, without developer involvement.The new capabilities give organizations more direct control over the routine changes that follow as their insurance programs evolve. Teams can move faster, reduce reliance on technical resources, and keep operations running without waiting on the development queue.New capabilities include the ability to configure User Defined Fields, Self-Managed Risk Templates, Validation Rules, and Forms Rules. Together, these tools let teams configure policy and transaction screens, tailor risk detail templates to fit their workflows, define business rules and validations, and automate dynamic form attachment for policies and endorsements — across quote, binder, endorsement, and policy workflows.What once required evaluation, change requests, development, and testing can now be handled directly by non-developer teams. Customers gain faster response to business needs, greater operational control over ongoing configuration, and the ability to adapt in real time."This is the direction we're taking ALIS DX, giving our customers more direct control, building in more structure, and making the platform more capable over time," said Jeff Wargin, Chief Product Officer at Dyad. "These capabilities give administrators greater control over key processes while creating the consistency, speed, and structure needed to operate at scale."Structured operations are foundational to intelligence. When workflows are clear, repeatable, and well governed, automation becomes stronger and AI becomes more useful. By putting control of business rules, data capture, and forms handling directly in users' hands, these capabilities build the operational foundation that makes the platform more adaptable today and more intelligence-ready over time.The capabilities are especially well suited for MGAs and program administrators, with value for wholesalers as well — helping insurance organizations adapt specialized workflows faster, standardize execution across programs, improve accuracy and compliance, and reduce bottlenecks tied to developer-dependent change.This release reflects a new phase in the ALIS DX platform roadmap — one where business users have more direct control, operations are more structured, and the platform is built to grow with the organizations that rely on it. Self-Service Configuration is now available in ALIS DX.About DyadDyad delivers software and services that simplify insurance processing and distribution. Dyad has redefined insurance technology by continuously improving its solutions, ensuring our customers can focus on growing and evolving their business, delivering superior customer service, and developing valuable insight into their business. Learn more at www.dyadtech.com

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