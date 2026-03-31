At TMPAA Mid-Year, Dyad Highlights How ALIS DX Brings New Programs to Market Faster and Run Them with Confidence

ALIS DX gives program administrators and MGUs the tools to launch, operate, and scale specialty programs with greater speed, control, and insight.

Program administrators need a platform that helps launch and adapt programs faster, connect effectively with carrier partners, and turn operational data into a business advantage.” — Ryan Boswroth, Chief Sales Officer, Dyad

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dyad, a leading provider of insurance technology solutions for MGUs, wholesalers, and program administrators, today announced its participation in the 2026 Target Markets Mid-Year Meeting, taking place April 28–30, 2026 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas. The Dyad team will be stationed at Table #47.At the meeting, Dyad will showcase ALIS DX, its end-to-end platform for MGUs, wholesalers, and program administrators. Built for specialty and program business, ALIS DX supports the full policy lifecycle in one environment, including submission intake, underwriting, rating, quote, bind, issuance, endorsements, renewals, accounting, claims, workflow automation, and reporting.For the Target Markets audience, Dyad’s focus will be on how modern infrastructure can help MGUs and program administrators bring new programs to market faster — and run them with confidence once live. ALIS DX is designed to help organizations reduce operational friction, improve agility, and support growth across products, lines of business, carrier requirements, and market segments.“Program administrators need technology that does more than digitize tasks,” said Ryan Bosworth, Chief Sales Officer at Dyad. “They need a platform that helps them launch and adapt programs faster, connect effectively with carrier partners, and turn operational data into a real business advantage. That’s the conversation we’re excited to have at Target Markets.”At the event, Dyad will highlight several ALIS DX capabilities designed to support program business growth and execution, including AI-powered intake and workflow tools that streamline submission handling, extract structured data from underwriting documents, and improve operational efficiency. Dyad will also showcase broad carrier connectivity through ACE-HUB, dashboards and reporting that provide visibility into program performance, and new self-service configuration capabilities that give MGUs and program administrators more direct control over validations and forms logic within ALIS DX.These newly introduced self-service tools are especially relevant for program business teams. Designed for Program Admins, Underwriters, and Policy Managers, the capabilities allow users to independently configure and manage validation rules and form rules without developer involvement. This helps organizations improve agility, increase data quality, reduce manual effort, and make updates faster as programs evolve.By bringing these capabilities together in a single platform, Dyad helps program-focused organizations reduce friction across launch, underwriting, servicing, reporting, and carrier collaboration. For Target Markets attendees, the message is clear: ALIS DX is built to help MGUs launch faster, operate more efficiently, and scale with greater confidence.About DyadDyad delivers software and services that simplify insurance processing and distribution. Its solutions support retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, program administrators, MGUs, and carriers with technology designed to improve operational efficiency, customer service, and business insight. Learn more at dyadtech.com

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