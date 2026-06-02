Spatial Front Relocates Headquarters, Creating 450 New Jobs

RICHMOND, VA — Spatial Front, Inc., a privately held information technologies firm, will relocate its corporate headquarters to Arlington, creating 450 new jobs in Virginia through a $6 million investment. Founded in 2008 and previously headquartered in Bethesda, Md., Spatial Front provides mission critical IT and professional services primarily to U.S. federal agencies with core capabilities in geospatial technologies, AI and machine learning, systems integration, digital modernization, cloud services, and IT operations and maintenance.

“As Governor, I am proud that Spatial Front is moving their headquarters to Arlington,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “The decision to relocate and bring hundreds of high-quality jobs to the Commonwealth reaffirms Virginia’s status as the nation’s premier location for defense and technology innovation. I remain focused on working with state and local partners to bolster that reputation, strengthen our business climate, and cement Virginia as the top state for talent so we can continue to openly welcome growing and expanding companies in every industry.”

“Spatial Front’s decision to relocate their headquarters reflects a confidence in Virginia’s skilled workforce, commitment to innovation, and economic future,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “There is no better place than the Commonwealth for the next generation of technology and national companies like Spatial Front. We know a company’s decision to relocate a headquarters is only made after careful consideration of all factors, and Virginia was able to deliver across the board.”

“Virginia brings together a highly skilled workforce and a supportive business climate. By establishing our office in Crystal City, we’re positioning ourselves closer to many of our key customers and partners while placing our team in the heart of one of the region’s most dynamic innovation hubs,” said Spatial Front CEO Amy Gao. “This expansion is a natural next step in our growth, and we look forward to building strong relationships in the community while creating new opportunities for innovation and collaboration.”

“Spatial Front joins a thriving ecosystem of academia, entrepreneurship, government, and industry anchored in Arlington’s new innovation district, the National Innovation Quarter,” said Arlington County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti. “With access to exceptional talent and expertise in Arlington and the Washington, D.C. region, Spatial Front will be well positioned to grow and make an impact from its new home.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Arlington County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Spanberger approved a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Arlington with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.