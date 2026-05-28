Business Facilities Recognizes Virginia’s Statewide Workforce Initiative

RICHMOND, VA — The Commonwealth’s InternshipsVA program, a statewide initiative to strengthen Virginia’s workforce talent pipeline, is the recipient of a Business Facilities 2026 Economic Development Organization Award. The annual EDO awards recognize innovative programs that help communities attract investment, create jobs, strengthen workforce development, and improve quality of life.

“The Commonwealth has placed talent and workforce solutions at the heart of its economic development model — strengthening the connections between Virginia’s people and economic opportunity,” said VEDP President and CEO Jason El Koubi. “This recognition from Business Facilities magazine is a prominent example of how we are positioning Virginia as America’s Top State for Talent.”

Led by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, InternshipsVA helps Virginia employers create and expand high-quality, paid internships to connect college students with real-world work experience and strengthen the Commonwealth’s talent pipeline.

“This recognition from Business Facilities validates Virginia’s commitment to innovative, employer-focused talent solutions,” said VEDP Chief of Talent and Workforce Strategy Megan Healy. “Through InternshipsVA, we are helping businesses of all sizes strengthen internship programs, connect with emerging talent, and build long-term workforce pipelines. We are proud to see this work recognized nationally and grateful for the partners helping make internships a lasting competitiveness strategy.”

InternshipsVA provides technical assistance and financial support to Virginia employers interested in creating or expanding internship programs for undergraduate students in Virginia. Launched in February 2026, the program has already helped over 250 employers apply for matching grants to create over 600 internships. Additionally, over $50,000 in matching grant funds have been disbursed to Virginia employers to date.

That momentum continues with the recent launch of the InVAluable Employer Partner designation, which recognizes Virginia employers who have completed the InternshipsVA training and built strong, intern-friendly programs. Employers can use the designation on their career pages, internship job postings, and marketing campaigns to signal to applicants that their program meets InternshipsVA quality standards.

InternshipsVA also plans to launch the InternshipsVA Top Employer Awards, a multi-tier program honoring exemplary internship programs across the Commonwealth. The INnovator Employer Award will recognize employers with extraordinary internship programs, while the INspiring Employer Award will recognize employers with long-running programs and a sustained commitment to developing emerging talent. Recipients will be recognized at a ceremony in fall 2026.

Since launching in 2023, Business Facilities’ EDO Awards have become a prominent recognition program in the site selection and economic development industry, showcasing how communities are adapting to changing business location priorities such as talent availability, infrastructure, housing, and innovation ecosystems. Founded in 1968, the magazine serves corporate executives, site selectors, and economic development organizations with coverage of workforce trends, infrastructure, incentives, logistics, manufacturing, energy, and regional growth opportunities.

More information on InternshipsVA is available here.