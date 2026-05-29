Hyper Solutions Expands Operations With $2 Million Investment in Henrico County

RICHMOND, VA — Hyper Solutions, a digital infrastructure business services and manufacturing firm founded in Virginia in 2022, will invest $2 million to expand operations in Henrico County and create 56 new jobs in the region. Hyper uses a decentralized manufacturing process to provide customers around the globe with power distribution and integrated module solutions through a network of manufacturing partners.

“Hyper Solutions’ expansion in Henrico County shows that digital infrastructure investments reverberate throughout Virginia’s economy and continue to bring new job opportunities to the Commonwealth,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Virginia remains committed to working with local and regional partners to ensure that our workers and families experience the economic benefits that come with increased demand for power distribution solutions.”

“Virginia is showing that global demand for energy solutions is translating into economic growth for our communities,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “Hyper Solution’s investment will create new, high-quality jobs and ensure Virginia remains a partner and leader in the global technology and energy solutions marketplaces.”

“We are proud to continue growing in Henrico County and grateful for the partnership and support from the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Hyper CEO Vladimir Gulkarov. “This expansion enables us to create meaningful jobs, strengthen local and national manufacturing ecosystems, and help position Virginia as a leader in the future of digital infrastructure.”

This expansion reinforces Hyper’s commitment to building domestic manufacturing capacity and creating high-quality jobs in the United States. By leveraging a distributed production model, Hyper enables skilled manufacturers, many of whom would not have traditional access to large-scale digital infrastructure projects, to participate in a rapidly growing global market. Every Hyper product is engineered, designed, tested, and built in the United States, supporting American jobs across the full product lifecycle, from design and assembly to deployment and long-term service.

“While demand for digital infrastructure grows, efficiency and sustainability must lead the way,” said Henrico County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Misty Roundtree. “Hyper’s investment in Henrico will deliver more scalable solutions that keep people and businesses connected while strengthening our local economy through the creation of more than 50 new quality jobs.”

“Yet again, a company that has found its home in Henrico County has decided to expand its operations here,” said Senator Schuyler T. VanValkenburg. “This is further proof of the hard work that Henrico County and the Commonwealth of Virginia are doing to make our region a hub for business and families.”

“Hyper Solutions’ decision to expand in Henrico County is another strong signal that Virginia continues to lead in innovation, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure,” said Delegate Rodney T. Willett. “This investment will create high-quality jobs, strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity, and position the Commonwealth at the forefront of a growing global industry. I am encouraged by Hyper’s commitment to building and engineering its products here in the United States while creating opportunities for skilled manufacturers to participate in the digital economy.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Henrico County to secure the $2 million project for Virginia and will support Hyper’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.