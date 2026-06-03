Business Reporter: How to combat knowledge governance failure

New 2026 guide positions enterprise intelligence as the missing foundation for AI success

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new report published by Bloomfire exposes the disconnect between generative AI investments and real business ROI. As enterprise AI spending continues to rise, a growing number of organisations are discovering that technology investments alone are not delivering meaningful business outcomes. The newly released 2026 Guide to Enterprise Intelligence Systems, developed in partnership with AI and knowledge management expert Dr. Anthony Rhem, PhD, identifies the missing ingredient as enterprise intelligence, a unified architecture that connects data and AI tools for knowledge management, enterprise search, and business intelligence. Rhem analysed leading platforms in each domain, including industry data and workplace AI leaders: Snowflake, Databricks, Google BigQuery, Amazon Kendra, Microsoft SharePoint + Copilot, Glean, Bloomfire, Coveo, Elasticsearch, Confluence, eGain, and Guru. The guide positions enterprise intelligence not as a standalone product but as enterprise architecture built on three critical pillars: connected platforms, a strong integration strategy, and continuous governance. By connecting systems and leveraging tools to achieve enterprise intelligence, companies create the trusted knowledge foundation necessary for supporting AI at scale.Central to the report is the “knowledge reconstruction problem,” which highlights how generative AI systems rebuild context from fragmented information every time a query is made. It emphasizes the need to address chronic neglect in capturing unstructured data and employee expertise, in contrast to what structured data systems have already achieved—a system architecture capable of dealing with the reality of generative AI’s strengths and limitations. Without governed, connected, current, and contextual knowledge, AI systems risk producing inaccurate or misleading outputs, eroding user confidence, and muting potential returns on investment. The report advocates building toward a reference architecture that positions data and knowledge as the foundation for enterprise intelligence, while providing a framework to evaluate AI tools and how they work together to drive business outcomes. Whether organizations are optimizing existing systems or rethinking their entire AI strategy, the 2026 Guide to Enterprise Intelligence Systems gives enterprise leaders a practical roadmap to move beyond experimentation—and finally unlock AI’s transformative potential.To find out more about how your organisation can start building the foundation your AI depends on, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About BloomfireBloomfire creates the connective tissue of the modern enterprise, establishing Enterprise Intelligence as the new standard for how organizations leverage knowledge. Our AI-powered platform transforms fragmented information into a dynamic, self-improving system—connecting teams across silos, surfacing real-time insights in context, and injecting knowledge directly into the flow of work. With Bloomfire, companies align faster, decide smarter, and adapt with greater agility. Since 2011, we have partnered with Fortune 500 leaders and innovators across industries to unlock the full value of their collective intelligence—turning knowledge into a strategic asset that enables people to perform at their highest potential. To schedule a demonstration or request more information, please visit www.bloomfire.com or contact sales@bloomfire.com.

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