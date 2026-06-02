RE: Traffic Alert - Skunk Hollow Road Underhill

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston

Skunk Hollow Rd Underhill has reopened both lanes

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Monday, June 1, 2026 8:52 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Traffic Alert - Skunk Hollow Road Underhill

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State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Skunk Hollow Road Underhill has both lanes obstructed in the area of White Oak Drive due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 2-4 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.