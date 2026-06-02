RE: Traffic Alert - Skunk Hollow Road Underhill
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston
Skunk Hollow Rd Underhill has reopened both lanes
From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, June 1, 2026 8:52 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - Skunk Hollow Road Underhill
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State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Skunk Hollow Road Underhill has both lanes obstructed in the area of White Oak Drive due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for 2-4 hours. Specific details are not
yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
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