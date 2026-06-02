Re: Traffic Alert - i 91 N St Johnsbury
Roadway is now back open
Safe Travels
Jaime Breadmore
Emergency
Communications Dispatcher II,CTO
Vermont State Police -
Williston PSAP
3294 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173
From: Deslauriers, Katherine
via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, June 2, 2026 1:38 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - i 91 N St Johnsbury
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State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
i 91 N St Johnsbury has one lane obstructed in the area of MM 129.6 due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not
yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
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