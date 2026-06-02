Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,161 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,654 in the last 365 days.

Re: Traffic Alert - i 91 N St Johnsbury

 

Roadway is now back open

 

Safe Travels

 

Jaime Breadmore

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II,CTO

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, June 2, 2026 1:38 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - i 91 N St Johnsbury

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
i 91 N St Johnsbury has one lane obstructed in the area of MM 129.6 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours.  Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
 
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Re: Traffic Alert - i 91 N St Johnsbury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.