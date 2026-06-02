Re: Traffic Alert - i 91 N St Johnsbury

Roadway is now back open

Safe Travels

Jaime Breadmore

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II,CTO

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Tuesday, June 2, 2026 1:38 AM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Traffic Alert - i 91 N St Johnsbury

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

i 91 N St Johnsbury has one lane obstructed in the area of MM 129.6 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.