AirX Featured in Documentary Showcasing Profitable and Scalable Model in Private Aviation

BIRGU, MALTA, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a sector where profitability is often difficult to achieve, AirX is demonstrating a financially sustainable approach to private aviation.The company is featured in a new documentary, exploring the operational complexity behind private aviation and the discipline required to deliver consistent performance.Chairman and Founder John Matthews highlights the realities of the industry:“Private aviation is inherently opaque and operationally complex. You are coordinating high-value assets across multiple jurisdictions, often within very short timeframes. Without full control over cost, maintenance, and operations, it becomes extremely difficult to build a business that is both reliable and sustainably profitable.”Founded in 2011, as the industry recovered from the Global Financial Crisis, AirX was built from the acquisition of a financially distressed airline. Since then, the company has grown from €8 million to €180 million in annual revenue, without external equity investment.“Our focus has always been on building a model that is not only scalable, but consistently net profitable, which remains relatively uncommon in private aviation,” Matthews adds.AirX currently operates a fleet of 20 aircraft, from heavy jets to Airbus A340 VIP platform, and plans to expand to 50 aircraft over the next five years, supported by a recent €115 million secured bond raise.Operations are concentrated across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, supported by in-house maintenance capabilities that underpin reliability and performance at scale.

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