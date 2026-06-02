AirX Featured in Documentary Showcasing Profitable and Scalable Model in Private Aviation

BIRGU, MALTA, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a sector where profitability is often difficult to achieve, AirX is demonstrating a financially sustainable approach to private aviation.

The company is featured in a new documentary, exploring the operational complexity behind private aviation and the discipline required to deliver consistent performance.

Chairman and Founder John Matthews highlights the realities of the industry:

“Private aviation is inherently opaque and operationally complex. You are coordinating high-value assets across multiple jurisdictions, often within very short timeframes. Without full control over cost, maintenance, and operations, it becomes extremely difficult to build a business that is both reliable and sustainably profitable.”

Founded in 2011, as the industry recovered from the Global Financial Crisis, AirX was built from the acquisition of a financially distressed airline. Since then, the company has grown from €8 million to €180 million in annual revenue, without external equity investment.

“Our focus has always been on building a model that is not only scalable, but consistently net profitable, which remains relatively uncommon in private aviation,” Matthews adds.

AirX currently operates a fleet of 20 aircraft, from heavy jets to Airbus A340 VIP platform, and plans to expand to 50 aircraft over the next five years, supported by a recent €115 million secured bond raise.

Operations are concentrated across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, supported by in-house maintenance capabilities that underpin reliability and performance at scale.

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Claudia Gahan
Acumen Media
+44 20 3553 3664
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AirX Featured in Documentary Showcasing Profitable and Scalable Model in Private Aviation

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Using cutting-edge technology and striking narratives, Acumen Media develops thought provoking films that enable viewers to understand industry challenges and trends. Through our stories, we help to elevate innovation, societal development, and progress industry and society worldwide.

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