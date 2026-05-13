AI-Powered Cybersecurity for a New Era: TrendAI™ Scales Enterprise Protection for an Innovation-Driven Future

TrendAI™, from Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), announced a new documentary revealing how its leadership is shaping the future of AI security.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --To watch the documentary, please visit: https://www.cnbc.com/advertorial/acumen-gsti-trendai/ Rachel Jin, Head of TrendAI: “The future of computing is AI. Security will enable that future by reducing uncertainty, building trust, and protecting decision-making at scale. This is a world we anticipated, and it’s one we’ll help our customers to thrive in thanks to our long-term investments in intelligence, architecture, and collaboration. As this documentary will reveal, we’re helping build the confidence that enables companies to innovate at AI speed.”Global supply chains, critical infrastructure and national economies increasingly run on AI-powered digital infrastructure. But as the speed of business accelerates, the attack surface grows while the margin for error shrinks. For economies to thrive, IT and business leaders must be confident that this infrastructure is resilient enough to withstand attack.TrendAI empowers customers to have confidence in their computing systems through continuous, proactive visibility into risk exposure. TrendAI’s world-leading threat intelligence, informed by a global community of security researchers, enables teams to prevent rather than react, neutralizing threats before they escalate.In the emerging AI economy, delegating decisions to machines requires trust in their output and architectural resilience. It demands boldness and security that keeps up with business. TrendAI connects signals and reveals insights across customer environments. A collaborative, forward-looking approach keeps the company at the top of its game and makes the digital, AI-powered world a safer place.About TrendAI™TrendAI™, a global leader in AI security, empowers enterprises to innovate fearlessly by securing AI, cloud, networks, endpoints, and data across the modern attack surface. At the core is TrendAI Vision One™, a unified cybersecurity platform that centralizes cyber risk exposure management and security operations to protect the entire AI lifecycle from infrastructure to models to users. The platform is fueled by world-class threat intelligence and insights that protect organizations from hundreds of millions of threats every day. With 6,000 TrendAI™ experts across 75 countries, TrendAI™ empowers security leaders to stay ahead of threats, driving proactive security outcomes across the entire attack surface. This includes critical environments like AWS, Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA. AI Fearlessly.

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