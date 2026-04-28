In The Agentic Era of AI, Appian Emerges as a Vital Partner to Help Businesses Harness its Capabilities

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Software platform company, Appian , is empowering businesses and organisations by providing them with the technology to harness the full capabilities of AI’s ‘agentic era’.Modern businesses have struggled to implement AI in a way that brings tangible results. 78% of respondents to Mckinsey’s ‘State of AI’ survey reported that they use AI in some capacity, yet an MIT “GenAI Divide” report found that 95% of enterprises' generative AI pilots fail to deliver measurable financial impact. How we implement AI needs to change.Many companies observe that we are moving towards an ‘agentic era’ of AI, where AI will act increasingly autonomously with agents taking charge of and actioning their own workload. AI only delivers real value when it’s grounded in process, and that’s where Appian leads. By embedding AI directly into secure, end-to-end workflows, Appian connects AI agents to the right work and data, maintaining the control and transparency organizations need to deliver proven, real-world results.Acumen Media is proud to be shedding light on Appian’s role as an invaluable partner helping organisations harness the benefits of AI’s growing capabilities by embedding the latest AI technology into its platform and connecting AI directly into core business processes so it can drive real, governed action rather than isolated experimentation.One example of this is TELUS, a Canadian technology company providing mobile, internet and digital solutions that support connectivity, healthcare, agriculture and customer experience services across Canada and beyond. Their work with Appian has ultimately allowed the company to save 7.2k employee hours annually and work more efficiently than ever before.As Appian continues to support companies like TELUS, they play a vital part in driving AI impact in enterprises forward. Appian is leading the way by embedding AI in process, safely connecting it to impactful work at scale. With built-in process intelligence, Appian delivers actionable insights that help organizations reimagine and continuously optimize their processes using AI.Early results show strong promise for agentic AI, and with Appian leading the way by embedding AI in process, connecting AI to impactful work safely and at scale.About AppianAppian provides process automation. We automate complex processes in large enterprises and governments. Our platform is known for its unique reliability and scale. We’ve been automating processes for 25 years and understand enterprise operations like no one else. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

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