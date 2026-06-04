SusHi Tech Tokyo 2026: Scaling Innovation on a Global Stage

A giant dinosaur robot roars, roams on the exhibition floor, startling and delighting onlookers. SusHi Tech Tokyo 2026 pulses with positive energy. Governor Koike presents “Tokyo’s 10 × 10 × 10 Innovation Vision.” CEO and Co-Founder Chor Chee Hoe of Qarbotech, left, receives the grand prize at the pitch contest. Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, right, and Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko take the spotlight at SusHi Tech Tokyo 2026.

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momentum built instantly. A giant dinosaur robot roamed the exhibition floor, its massive tail sweeping with force, startling onlookers. Yet the real energy lay at the booths, where entrepreneurs, investors, and researchers from around the world engaged in fast‑moving conversations.

A Vision for Sustainable Cities Driven by Global Innovation

From April 27, Tokyo Big Sight, located in the capital’s ever‑evolving waterfront district, once again served as the stage for SusHi Tech Tokyo 2026, a three-day event that has grown into Asia’s largest global innovation conference.

In addition to 770 startups exhibiting, 68 major corporations with a global presence joined as SusHi Tech Tokyo partners. Prominent investors, researchers, and executives from major technology firms took the stage, driving in-depth and energetic discussions throughout the program.

Reflecting the event’s growing global reach, Howard Wright, vice president of U.S. tech giant NVIDIA Corporation, shared his enthusiasm exclusively with TMG.

“Inside Japan, there is a density of hard-working, entrepreneurial, hyper-dedicated folks that are intent on taking their technology to the global stage. Although it is a small island, it is a big place, and we have no doubt that many of the startups we work with right now will be iconic Japanese companies in the future.”

Where Japanese Culture Meets Deal‑Making and Hands‑On Innovation

True to its aptly chosen name, SusHi Tech Tokyo also succeeded in weaving distinctly Japanese elements into the experience. The rhythmic beat of taiko drums echoed across the venue, while rows of lanterns evoked the atmosphere of a traditional Japanese festival, seamlessly blending cultural heritage with cutting-edge innovation.

SusHi Tech Tokyo is not merely a place to gather knowledge or expand networks. It places strong emphasis on creating concrete business opportunities through deal‑making. While online participation was offered, the dynamic energy of face‑to‑face interactions remained central to the event.

Organizers set an ambitious goal of facilitating 10,000 business meetings, concentrating activity during the first two days designated as Business Days. The final day was Public Day, inviting visitors of all ages to engage hands-on with the latest technologies.

Tokyo’s Policy Backbone

At the policy level, SusHi Tech Tokyo plays a significant role in Tokyo’s startup strategy. Introduced in 2022, the “Tokyo’s 10 × 10 × 10 Innovation Vision” aims to achieve tenfold growth over five years in three areas:

・the number of startups based in Tokyo,

・globally competitive unicorns, and

・collaboration projects between TMG and startups.

Since its first conference in 2023, SusHi Tech Tokyo has functioned as the strategy’s primary implementation platform.

A platform with Global Reach

Governor Koike has articulated this vision clearly: “Through SusHi Tech Tokyo, we bring together domestic and international players to spark the next wave of innovation. And looking ahead, we aim to develop this into a truly distinctive conference that attracts ecosystems from around the world—a must‑attend event for all.”

That global dimension was evident this year, with 21 country and city pavilions participating in the event, up from 16 last year.

Accelerating Startup Scale‑Up and Global Expansion

Since the strategy’s launch, collaboration between TMG and startups has accelerated rapidly. Over two years, public‑private partnership initiatives increased 28‑fold, reaching 252 cases.

Building on this progress, TMG upgraded its startup strategy last November to place greater emphasis on scale‑up and international expansion. High‑potential startups will receive substantial funding and long‑term support through partnerships with overseas institutions.

Connecting Startups to the Global Arena

The pitch contest once again proved to be a major highlight of the event. A total of 820 startups from over 60 countries and regions applied, with just seven advancing through a rigorous selection process to reach the finals.

The grand prize was awarded to Qarbotech, a Malaysian agritech startup whose nanotechnology-based solution—using carbon quantum dots to enhance plant photosynthesis—embodies the core philosophy of SusHi Tech.

Commenting on the win, CEO and Co-Founder Chor Chee Hoe said, “Through our photosynthesis-enhancement technology, we can really contribute to reducing carbon emissions globally. It’s a testament for us that our technology is ready to scale globally, and Japan will definitely be our gateway to expand.”

This year also marked the introduction of a prize presented by TechCrunch, recognizing a startup that demonstrates outstanding innovation, a bold vision, and strong potential for global growth.

The inaugural award was presented to LIFESCAPES, a Japanese startup developing brain-computer interface technology for people with severe paralysis. Selected by TechCrunch, LIFESCAPES has been invited to compete in TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield 200 in San Francisco.

The recognition highlights the tangible international opportunities now embedded within the SusHi Tech ecosystem.

Rising Female Participation and Social Change in Japan

Participants also witnessed a scene that remains rare in Japan: prominent female leaders sharing the spotlight. On the first day, Takaichi Sanae, Japan’s first-ever female prime minister, visited the venue to deliver a keynote address and was welcomed by Governor Koike, Tokyo’s first female governor.

Their appearance together carried particular significance in a country where women’s participation in leadership roles—especially in politics—remains limited, with Japan ranking the lowest among G7 nations in the 2025 Global Gender Gap Index.

In contrast, SusHi Tech Tokyo 2026 painted a different picture, marked by strong female participation. In her opening remarks, Governor Koike highlighted diversity, equity, and inclusion as urgent challenges for the innovation ecosystem, reaffirming her long-standing commitment to women’s empowerment.

She noted that women accounted for over 50 percent of session speakers, positioning inclusion not as a symbolic gesture but as a structural pillar of the conference.

At the post‑event press conference, she expressed her delight that the event had also helped nurture the next generation, highlighting how students and children—who will shape the future—were proactively involved in running the event and engaging with cutting‑edge technologies with evident enthusiasm.

Toward a Global Hub of Innovation

One judge noted the event’s steady expansion, remarking that “every time we come here, SusHi Tech is bigger and more global”—a trajectory that, by its 10th edition in 2032, aims to establish SusHi Tech Tokyo as a one‑of‑a‑kind global innovation hub where corporations, researchers, and cities from around the world converge, and where participation itself signals ambition.

Serving as the next milestone, SusHi Tech Tokyo 2027 will take place from May 20 to 22. We look forward to welcoming you again in Tokyo at that time.

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