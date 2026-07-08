SMART EXCHANGE Tops 1,000 Unmanned Currency Exchange Machines in Japan, Surpassing 2 Million Annual Transactions SMART EXCHANGE Tops 1,000 Unmanned Currency Exchange Machines in Japan, Surpassing 2 Million Annual Transactions_2 ABOUT SMART EXCHANGE

JAPAN, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cash, Anytime, Anywhere:

Installation count exceeded 1,000 units in February 2026; annual transaction count surpassed 2 million as usage across Japan continues to expand.

SMART EXCHANGE Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Tokyo) is pleased to announce that its unmanned currency exchange machine service, SMART EXCHANGE, has reached its 10th anniversary and surpassed 1,000 units installed nationwide. With annual transaction count surpassing 2 million, usage continues to grow, and the company is now targeting a network of 1,500 units.

SMART EXCHANGE Co., Ltd. today announced that its fleet of unmanned foreign currency exchange machines has surpassed 1,000 units, now deployed at locations throughout Japan.

In recent years, the number of international visitors to Japan has been on a steady rise. In 2025, Japan received 42.68 million visitors — a 15.8% increase from the previous year.

For those visitors, having Japanese yen on hand is often non-negotiable. From centuries-old temples and neighborhood izakayas to open-air markets and street food stalls, cash remains essential across Japan. Yet despite the growing number of unmanned currency exchange machines available around the country, many travelers remain unaware that these machines exist — let alone that they can be found within walking distance of most major tourist attractions.

To raise awareness of unmanned currency exchange services and improve convenience for travelers, SMART EXCHANGE has been actively expanding installations at airports, train stations, shopping centers, hotels, and tourist facilities nationwide. Equipped with a multilingual interface, the machines allow travelers to exchange currency easily whenever they need it — and as a result, adoption has grown across the country, leading to the milestone of 1,000 units installed across 40 of Japan's 47 prefectures.

SMART EXCHANGE is now in use at major transportation hubs and tourist destinations across Japan. Annual transaction count surpassed 2 million, reflecting strong and continued demand from international visitors. Thanks to this expansion, travelers can now exchange currency on the spot at virtually any tourist destination across Japan — no longer needing to pre-exchange cash in their home country or at the airport.

Looking ahead, SMART EXCHANGE will further expand installations beyond major cities to regional tourist destinations and accommodation facilities, targeting a total of 1,500 units. Through the development of a currency exchange environment that more inbound visitors can rely on with confidence, the company aims to contribute to the continued growth of Japan's tourism infrastructure.

"1,000 machines is a milestone we're proud of — but what it really means is that currency exchange is available whenever and wherever you need it — in Tokyo, Osaka, and right in the heart of the city. We're aiming for 1,500 units, because there are still places where that convenience doesn't exist yet."

— Masato Nakano, Representative Director and President, SMART EXCHANGE Co., Ltd.

ABOUT SMART EXCHANGE

SMART EXCHANGE is an unmanned currency exchange machine service that allows travelers to easily convert 12 foreign currencies into Japanese yen. With over 1,000 units installed not only at airports and train stations but throughout cities and towns across Japan, the service supports inbound visitors in getting around and enjoying their trip — through a multilingual interface built for simplicity and convenience.

COMPANY INFORMATION

Company: SMART EXCHANGE Co., Ltd.

Address: 6F Tokyo Shiodome Building, 1-9-1 Higashi-Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Service: SMART EXCHANGE

Website: https://www.smart-exchange.jp/en

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