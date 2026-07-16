Mori Art Museum’s 'Ron Mueck' Exhibition Welcomes Over 200,000 Visitors

Ron Mueck Mass 2016-2017/ Synthetic polymer paint on fiberglass Dimensions variable/ Collection: National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne, Felton Bequest, 2018/ Installation view: Ron Mueck, Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, 2026 Photo: Hasegawa Kenta Photo courtesy

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Special Combination Tickets Now on Sale, Offering Access to the Tokyo City View Observation Deck —

The Mori Art Museum, located in Roppongi, Tokyo, is thrilled to announce that its ongoing exhibition Ron Mueck, has officially surpassed 200,000 visitors as of Thursday, July 9, 2026. Co-organized by the Mori Art Museum and the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain, this highly acclaimed presentation marks the artist's first major solo show in Japan in 18 years. Ron Mueck (born 1958 in Australia, based in the UK) is a contemporary artist internationally renowned for pushing the boundaries of figurative sculpture through his innovative use of materials, techniques, and methods of expression.

The exhibition presents 11 works that trace the artist's evolution from early masterpieces to more recent creations. At the heart of the show is the large-scale installation Mass (2016–2017), a captivating work with an overwhelming presence featuring a pile of 100 giant human skull sculptures. Six of the featured pieces are making their Japan premiere.

To offer international visitors the ultimate Tokyo experience, a special “Ron Mueck Exhibition + Tokyo City View Combo Ticket” is now available. This exclusive pass allows visitors to immerse themselves in cutting-edge contemporary art at the Mori Art Museum on the 53rd floor of Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, and then step down to the 52nd floor to enjoy Tokyo City View, an observation deck soaring 250 meters above sea level that offers an unobstructed, 360-degree panoramic view of the city’s iconic landmarks.

Ticket Details

Available Dates

・ Saturday, August 1 - Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Where to Purchase

・ Online: Now on Sale (Mori Art Museum Booking Website)

・ On-Site (Museum & Observatory Tickets / Information, Roppongi Hills Mori Tower 3F): Available for same-day admission only, and will be sold only if time slots for the day are not fully booked.

Admission

・ Online: 4,100 yen

・ On-Site: 4,300 yen

*All prices include tax.

*Combo tickets offer the same price for weekdays, weekends, and public holidays.

*Cannot be combined with other discounts.

Important Notes

*No changes or refunds will be accepted after purchase.

*Please enter the Ron Mueck exhibition at your selected date and time.

*Admission to Tokyo City View (Observation Deck) is available after viewing the Ron Mueck exhibition.

*Please note that on Saturday, August 8, access to certain areas of Tokyo City View (Observation Deck) will be restricted due to an event, and Sky Gallery 3 (facing the Shinjuku area) will be inaccessible.

General Information

Exhibition Title: Ron Mueck

Exhibition Period: Wednesday, April 29 - Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Venue: Mori Art Museum, 53F, Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Hours: 10:00-22:00

* 10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays

* Open until 22:00 on Tuesdays of August 11 and September 22.

* Admission until 30 minutes before closing.

For more information, please visit the Mori Art Museum website: www.mori.art.museum/en/

About the Mori Art Museum

The Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, opened in 2003 with the aim of becoming a contemporary art museum of international importance, symbolic of the status of Roppongi Hills in Tokyo as “Cultural Heart of the City.” The Museum with a global outlook is committed to presenting cutting-edge visual arts, architecture, design and other modes of creative practice from around the world, from a unique viewpoint informed by its ongoing dedication to the “contemporary" and “international." Above all, it plays an especially vital role as a center for contemporary art from Japan and the wider Asia-Pacific, by focusing on the art of the region, decoding individual cultural backgrounds and positioning emerging trends within a broader global context. Last but not least, the Mori Art Museum is committed to the principle of “Art + Life,” encouraging people to realize an enriched, vibrant and well-rounded society where art relates to all aspects of life.

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