Supporting our Bushfire fighting capacity

2 June 2026 Nick Duigan, Minister for Parks

The Tasmanian Government is further bolstering our firefighting capacity in national parks.

Minister for Parks, Nick Duigan, said the Government is delivering $2.8 million over four years for Bushfire Winch Insertion Capability.

“This capability is critical to support early and rapid response to bushfires, particularly in remote areas, through access to the fireground,” Minister Duigan said.

“Rapidly inserting winch crews into remote areas can effectively contain and potentially extinguish a new fire start, preventing fire spread that threaten communities and destroy natural, cultural and built assets.

“This funding ensures a dedicated winch aircraft can be pre-positioned at areas of identified high risk and ready for deployment during the peak bushfire season, along with the training and support to winch-capable crews.

“Crews will also be pre-positioned at Cambridge on days of increased bushfire risk to enable rapid response.

“The Parks and Wildlife Service has more than 160 personnel who are trained to fight fires in remote areas and tanker-based firefighters.

“In addition, there are around 60 people trained to undertake roles in Incident Management Teams."

Funding over the past five years has also enabled the training of PWS firefighters to be able to winch into difficult terrain to access areas to fight fires.

“Tasmania’s reserved land has significant cultural and natural values that attract considerable visitation and boost to the economy," Minister Duigan said.

“That’s why the Tasmanian Government is delivering the resources needed to protect our special areas.”