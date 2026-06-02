Delivering fuel security for Tasmanians

2 June 2026 Guy Barnett, Minister for Small Business, Trade and Consumer Affairs

Audits of Tasmania’s fuel retailers is continuing to ensure prices are being accurately reported.

Minister for Small Business, Trade and Consumer Affairs, Guy Barnett, said the Program has also been able to provide education to retailers about their obligations.

“Since March 2026, CBOS has undertaken an intensive program of on-site and remote audits of fuel retailers across Tasmania,” Minister Barnett said.

“The audits focused on monitoring compliance with fuel price reporting obligations during a period of increased petrol prices following conflict in the Middle East.

“Between 23 March and 22 April 2026, CBOS audited 287 fuel retailers.

“Pleasingly 96 per cent were complying with their obligations, with targeted audits are continuing.”

The audit identified 10 instances of non-compliances. This included:

Six retailers where there was a mismatch between the price reported on the FuelCheck Tas app and the pump price;

One retailer that failed to appropriately report that it had run out of a relevant fuel; and

Three unregistered retailers.

“All retailers were provided with education and information about their obligations,” Minister Barnett said.

“This compliance work also supports the Government’s broader reforms passed in April 2026, which strengthened fuel price reporting requirements and increased CBOS’ regulatory and compliance role in this area.”