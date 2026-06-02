Building approvals up over 40 per cent year on year

2 June 2026 Kerry Vincent, Minister for Housing and Planning

The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows Tasmania's building approvals are up 40.9 per cent compared to April last year.

Tasmania has outpaced the national average, which is sitting at 9.8 per cent.

Minister for Housing and Planning, Kerry Vincent, said we have an ambitious housing agenda and want to see more homes built for more Tasmanians across the state.

"We know that housing supply must is a key delivery focus of this Government," Minister Vincent said.

"Working with local government, supporting the private sector, delivering targeted grants and more are having an impact.

"This is a huge rise year on year, and we want to see it continue."