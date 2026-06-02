Building a strong veterinary sector

2 June 2026 Gavin Pearce, Minister for Primary Industries and Water

In a big win for pet owners across the state, the Veterinary Attraction and Retention Package is bolstering Tasmania’s vet workforce, reducing pressure on clinics and making it easier than ever to get an appointment.

The Tasmanian Government’s $400,000 package provides support for vets with child and family care needs, as well as support for fifth and final year Vets to complete their placements in Tasmania, encouraging more veterinary professionals to build their careers in Tasmania.

Minister for Primary Industries and Water, Gavin Pearce, said the ongoing success of the attraction package is a win for anyone with a pet.

“We know just how difficult it can be to get into a vet,” Minister Pearce said.

“Since launching the package earlier this year, we’ve seen eight grants provided to experienced Tasmanian vets who have committed to remaining in the profession and increased their average working hours.

“We’ve also delivered 19 subsidies to graduating vet students from across the country, bringing them to Tasmania to complete their placements.

“By getting more vets into clinics around the State - and keeping the ones that are here for longer - we’re easing pressure on the system and making it easier for pet owners to get the appointments they need.”

The next phase of the attraction package is a workforce training program, which is expected to be rolled out later this year.

More information on the program and application forms can be found at Veterinary Attraction and Retention Package (VARP) | Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania