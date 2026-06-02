2 June 2026 Kerry Vincent, Minister for Housing and Planning

The key findings of the Homes Tasmania Financial Review prepared by KPMG have been released by the Tasmanian Government.

The financial review supported recommendations one, two and seven of the Independent Review of Homes Tasmania by Ms Margaret Crawford PSM in April 2025.

Minister for Housing and Planning, Kerry Vincent, said these reports will be key considerations as Building Tasmania is established.

“Since the Crawford review we have been making progressive changes to the system, including the recent announcement of Building Tasmania as a central construction authority for state projects,” Minister Vincent said.

“The financial review by KPMG will guide this work and includes recommendations covering governance and decision-making, risk management, planning reforms, process efficiency, Australian Government co-investment and land supply.

“The report found that Tasmania performs is tracking well against National Housing Accord targets.”

The KPMG financial review looked at three areas:

Homes Tasmania's current housing delivery model and its alignment with government policy priorities and available funding. The performance of Homes Tasmania's delivery model compared to available industry benchmarks and Community Housing Providers for similar builds. The identification of alternate approaches or innovations to maximise housing supply.

The KPMG Report presented key findings in relation to each of these three areas as well as a total of 15 recommendations.

More information about the reviews can be found here.