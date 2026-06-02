Huntingfield to break ground

2 June 2026 Kerry Vincent, Minister for Housing and Planning

The first housing lots at Huntingfield have settled.

These lots are now ready, with construction expected to commence on some sites later this week.

Minister for Housing and Planning, Kerry Vincent, said it was good to see housing delivery begin at the site.

"We know that Huntingfield will play a big part in Hobart's future housing needs," Minister Vincent said.

"With residential construction now beginning onsite, we are also seeing applications being lodged for stages two and three.

"The next stage of thirteen lots is currently being priced by builders, and should be ready for sale in coming weeks.

"We want to see as many houses built as quickly as possible at Huntingfield, and with the ball rolling it is good to see this vision to life."