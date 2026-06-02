OmniSite Offers XR50 Plus Alarm Monitors with OTA Update Capability

OmniSite provides the upgraded XR50 Plus alarm monitor with over-the-air updates, enhanced hardware, and peer-to-peer control for municipal utilities.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OmniSite, a privately owned provider of cellular and cloud-based remote monitoring solutions headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, offers the redesigned XR50 Plus alarm monitor equipped with over-the-air (OTA) update capability, increased memory, and faster processing power. The upgraded unit is designed to serve municipal water and wastewater utility managers, facility operators, and engineers who rely on alarm monitoring equipment at pump stations and similar infrastructure nationwide.

Municipal water and wastewater systems across the United States depend on remote monitoring to help maintain operations at pump stations and related facilities. Equipment at these sites requires continuous oversight, and the ability to receive timely alerts about abnormal conditions can be a factor in preventing service disruptions and environmental incidents. According to OmniSite, tens of thousands of its monitors are located across the country, monitoring municipal sewage and water pumping stations.

The XR50 Plus features an all-new circuit board that enables over-the-air updates, which the company states allows system updates and long-term performance improvements to be delivered remotely. The redesigned unit also includes increased memory and faster processing power compared to the prior version. Several hardware modifications have been made with the goal of simplifying installation, service, and field reliability.

Key hardware upgrades to the XR50 Plus include:

• External sensor courtesy voltage increased from 12 VDC to 24 VDC, which OmniSite states is compatible with most 4–20 mA devices on the market

• Brighter LEDs designed for improved visibility, including in direct sunlight conditions

• Fewer internal circuit boards, which the company reports helps improve durability

• Enhanced circuit design intended for a more field-ready product

• A planned addition of a larger internal rechargeable backup battery, which OmniSite states will provide extended runtime during AC power loss conditions

The XR50 Plus utilizes local cellular networks to provide remote equipment and machinery monitoring, serving as an alternative to dedicated telephone lines or proprietary radio systems. The system dispatches notifications through email, text message, or voice call when irregularities or abnormal conditions are detected. Facility operators can access the monitoring platform through any standard web browser via OmniSite's GuardDog software, a cloud-based interface included with each OmniSite device.

"OmniSite believes in giving early warning of malfunctioning equipment, so that action can be taken to protect our environment," said Mr. Tom Ward, President and CEO of OmniSite. "Early notification of equipment failures is the key to environmental protection. Many small towns simply can't afford a complex remote monitoring system or the technical people to work on them. The XR50 Plus is designed to address that challenge."

The XR50 Plus is part of OmniSite's product line that also includes the OmniBeacon, Crystal Ball Plus, and the GuardDog software platform. OmniSite reports that its devices support peer-to-peer control, a feature released in October 2024 that allows OmniSite products to communicate directly with one another. According to the company, this capability enables responses such as stopping pumps when high-level alarms are triggered, using a fill-in-the-blanks table that eliminates complex programming.

Founded on January 3, 1998, as Logical Concepts, Inc. by Tom Ward, OmniSite has operated for more than two decades. The company holds a patent on its cellular technology and began selling the XR50 system in 2001. In 2022, OmniSite began migrating its back-end servers to Amazon AWS for enhanced reliability and security. The company serves businesses nationwide from its Indianapolis headquarters.

OmniSite provides free in-person product training spanning 1.5 days at its training facility in Indianapolis. The company also offers configuration services, through which OmniSite technicians set up the GuardDog cloud interface for customers.

"We have one planet where we all live, Earth," Mr. Ward added. "If we can land a man on the moon, we can certainly prevent sewage from spilling into our creeks and rivers. That's the mission behind everything we build at OmniSite."

Municipal water and wastewater utility managers, facility operators, and engineers seeking additional information about the XR50 Plus alarm monitor can visit https://www.omnisite.com/ or contact OmniSite at +1 317-885-6330. Additional product updates and technical resources are available on the company's blog.

About OmniSite

OmniSite is a privately owned family business headquartered in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana. Founded on January 3, 1998, as Logical Concepts, Inc. by Tom Ward in the garage attached to his family home, the company has grown over more than two decades into a nationwide provider of cellular and cloud-based remote monitoring solutions. OmniSite's product line — including the OmniBeacon, XR50 PLUS, Crystal Ball PLUS, and the GuardDog software platform — serves municipalities, industries, and communities across the United States. The company holds a patent on its cellular technology and reports tens of thousands of monitors deployed nationwide. In 2022, OmniSite began migrating its back-end servers to Amazon AWS for enhanced reliability and security. OmniSite serves businesses nationwide from its Indianapolis headquarters.

Contact Details:

203 West Morris Street

Indianapolis, IN 46225

United States

Notes to Editors

1. OmniSite was founded in 1998 as Logical Concepts, Inc. The company changed its name to OmniSite in 2008. It is a privately owned family business headquartered in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana.

2. SCADA stands for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition — a system used to monitor and control industrial equipment and processes remotely.

3. The OmniBeacon product evolved from the SmartLight, first created in 2012, and was renamed and redesigned in August 2015.

4. OmniSite's Peer-to-Peer Control feature was released in October 2024. The company also offers Rapid Installation Kits (XR50 and Crystal Ball kits) with pre-terminated wire harnesses, conduit, and analog sensors.

5. OmniSite offers free in-person product training (1.5 days) at its Indianapolis training facility.

6. All product claims and statistics referenced in this press release are sourced from information provided by OmniSite and the company's website at https://www.omnisite.com.

7. GuardDog is OmniSite's proprietary cloud-based notification and historian software, included at no additional cost with every OmniSite device.

End of Press Release.

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